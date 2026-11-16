GOP Rebel Claims New Jan. 6 Video Points to ‘Inside Job’

Rep. Thomas Massie has repeatedly questioned the official Jan. 6 pipe bomb case.

from journalist Steve Baker, who was fired from The Blaze last year over a related story that the conservative outlet later retracted. The footage appears to show a Capitol police officer monitoring the Democratic National Committee headquarters around the time authorities identified an explosive device near the building.

Baker argues that the officer’s movements and apparent failure to respond to radio calls for “all available units” suggest he knew where the device was located. The footage does not independently establish that.

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“New video reveals former Capitol Hill Police Officer behaving as if he knew about the DNC pipe bomb before it was found, and anxiously awaited its discovery,” Massieon X. “More evidence suggests the J6 pipe bombs were part of an inside job or botched training exercise that’s being covered-up. ” A report Baker wrote for Blaze Media in November 2025 claimed that a former Capitol Police officer had the same distinctive walk as the pipe-bomb suspect.

The outlet retracted the story the following month after the FBI arrested Brian Cole Jr. in connection with the crime andFootage showing a Capitol officer allegedly staring at DNC headquarters, where the second pipe bomb was located on Jan. 6Massie has previously suggested that the planting of the pipe bombs could have been an “inside job” or a “botched training exercise” as part of a larger government conspiracy to incite violence during the Jan. 6 attack. The letter said the whistleblower had made a “protected disclosure” about the FBI’s investigation into the pipe bombs planted ahead of Jan. 6.

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Massie tagged FBI Director Kash Patel in the post, saying that federal law prohibited retaliation against whistleblowers. Bongino responded the following day, accusing Massie of implying that FBI leadership was targeting investigators.

“America is waking up today to learn that Capitol Police turned CIA orchestrated the pipe bombs on January 6th, and the FBI has covered it up for over fours years,” MassieJr. , who is charged with four federal counts related to the pipe bombs. Cole has pleaded non-guilty and his trial has been“I believe FBI arrested the wrong person in the J6 pipe bomb case,” Massie wrote in March.

“Analysis indicates stark physical differences between Cole and the hoodie suspect, including the manner of walking, body shape and features, eyesight, shoe size, neck length, and mannerisms Representatives for Massie, the FBI, DOJ and Capitol Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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