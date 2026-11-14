GOP newcomer who toppled Cory Mills sets sights on fraud, inflation as he heads to Capitol Hill

Rep.-elect Ryan Elijah, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital he wants to crack down on fraud and congressional insider trading.

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, reflect on GOP losses in the midterm elections and the Democratic flip in Ohio and South Carolina. Florida Republican congressman-elect Ryan Elijah told Fox News Digital that he is heading to Washington with an"appetite" to crack down on fraud, protect consumers and tackle inflation, while calling for bipartisan cooperation in the incoming Congress.

Elijah, a former Central Florida sports broadcaster, made his remarks amid heightened scrutiny of fraud involving taxpayer-funded federal programs across the country.

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"I'm going to lean into consumer protection — that's something I fought for my whole life — and lean into fraud," Elijah told Fox News Digital. "There is so much more Washington could do against fraud. I hope there is a bipartisan appetite on both sides to not only protect consumers but also target some of this fraud that is wasting so much of our tax dollars.

"The incoming Republican, who beat embattled Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla. , in the Republican primary in August, expressed optimism that lawmakers from both parties could find common ground onElijah said voters"made it loud and clear to both parties" that they"want change, they want inflation to come down, and they want life to become a little easier. So I think both parties need to look at that.

" Elijah also emphasized that members of Congress represent"100% of the people in their district, not just 50%," arguing that bipartisan solutions are necessary to restore public trust and accountability in Washington. FLORIDA CONGRESSMAN DIAGNOSES GOP'S BLUE TSUNAMI LOSSES: 'WE FAILED TO MAKE THEM THINK WE CARED ABOUT THEM' Beyond fighting fraud, Elijah pledged to restore a spirit of public service to Congress, criticizing lawmakers who use their positions to enrich themselves.

"What you do see is the people that enhance themselves, and people don't want to see that. None of that should be taking place," Elijah said while discussing congressional insider trading.and that is something that I would support if it moves forward in the next Congress," he continued.

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"We all have to be on the same playing field, the person back home and the person on Capitol Hill. " Elijah outlined his preferred committee assignments, telling Fox News Digital that he would like to serve on the House Energy and Commerce Committee or the House Financial Services Committee, where he could focus on consumer protection and financial oversight.

He also expressed interest in serving on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, describing it as"a great way to bring projects back to my district.

" Elijah said his district has"so much growth ahead of us," arguing that a seat on the committee could help address its infrastructure needs. Elijah said Republicans must"hold the line" on the"progress we've made so far" while working to advance their priorities in a divided Washington.