With a Dec. 11 shutdown looming, key Republicans say they are willing to consider Democrats’ demand to fund the Pentagon but starve the unpopular war.

Senate Republicans hoping to avoid a government shutdown are considering a deal with Democrats that would cut off funding for the Iran war, an unpopular conflict that Congress never approved and that contributed to the GOP’s crushing midterm losses.

As Congress prepared last week to leave town for Thanksgiving, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Susan Collins told reporters that she is exploring the possibility of a deal to devote fresh cash to restocking dangerously depleted munitions at the Pentagon while denying the Trump administration funds specifically for continuing the Iran conflict.

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“I’m looking at language that might be able to do that,” said Collins, who lost her bid for reelection, adding that it is unclear how many members of the Senate GOP caucus would be on board. Senate Majority Leader John Thune also signaled willingness to negotiate over the matter, telling The Washington Post that he is “open to anything that keeps the government funded and makes sure that we’ve got our military and national security requirements and needs met.

” Funding for defense has been a major sticking point in talks over the federal budget as Washington barrels toward another shutdown deadline Dec. 11. If Congress does not agree on a plan to fund federal agencies, parts of Washington would shut down for the fourth time since President Donald Trump’s second term began. Trump is seeking a significant increase in the Pentagon budget, but Democratic leaders - and some Republicans - are resisting.

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And since winning control of Congress in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, many Democrats also have argued that any package to fund the government must cut off funding for the war. On Friday, Sen. Tim Kaine told reporters that he and a group of Senate Democrats had finalized a proposal to do just that and were talking it through with Republicans in hopes of reaching a deal before the Dec. 11 deadline.

The proposal would block money from being used for offensive actions against Iran unless Trump seeks and receives a formal war authorization from Congress. However, it would permit spending to defend U.S. troops and to evacuate U.S. civilians in the face of an enemy attack, Kaine said. Democrats have begun discussing the proposal with Republicans, Kaine said, along with ideas for funding critical needs at the Pentagon, including depleted munition stockpiles.

“I think there’s a pretty wide recognition on both sides that some of the munitions replacement money is needed pretty soon,” Kaine said. Sen. Patty Murray , the lead Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, confirmed that the proposal is under active discussion among Senate Democrats.

However, it was unclear whether the idea could win broad support among Senate Republicans, let alone the more fractious Republican caucus in the House. It is also unclear whether Trump - who has taken to calling himself “Mr. Veto” on social media - would sign such a bill. And if he did sign it, it’s not clear whether his administration would honor its directives or seek to sustain the war using other funds.

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Congress has in the past used funding bills to cut off resources for military conflicts, including the Vietnam War. However, Trump and other presidents have claimed sweeping power to command the military. Lawmakers will have less than two weeks to reach a deal to avoid a shutdown when they return to Washington next Monday. Iran war funding is not the only outstanding issue.

Democrats are pushing for a temporary measure that would fund the government at current levels into early next year, when they will take control of both chambers of Congress. That would give them more leverage to determine the parameters of a new spending bill - not just for the Pentagon but also for an array of nondefense programs.

Republican appropriators, meanwhile, are insisting on trying to push at least some full-year spending bills through the normal bipartisan appropriations process before turning control over to Democrats in January. Those measures, which also set policy, would amount to a last-gasp effort by the GOP to exert control over agency functions. But passing such bills would require Democratic support, and it is not clear that is forthcoming. While Rep.

Rosa DeLauro , the lead Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said she is open to the idea, Murray, her counterpart in the Senate, said time is too short for those complex negotiations.