Nine Republican Congress members write to Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging a veto against Rebeca Grynspan for UN Secretary-General due to pro-abortion concerns.

Nine Republican members of the United States House of Representatives have formally requested that Secretary of State Marco Rubio exercise the United States veto power to block the nomination of Rebeca Grynspan as the next United Nations Secretary-General. In a letter dated November 20, the lawmakers argued that Grynspan's professional history indicates a commitment to promoting abortion globally and undermining pro-life legislation in sovereign nations.

Legislative Opposition to UN Nomination

Representatives Chris Smith from New Jersey, Brian Mast from Florida, Michelle Fischbach from Minnesota, Harriet Hageman from Wyoming, Sheri Biggs from South Carolina, Andy Harris from Maryland, Robert Aderholt from Alabama, Chip Roy from Texas, and French Hill from Arkansas signed the correspondence. They expressed their strongest opposition to Ms. Grynspan's nomination, stating that the United States must use its position as a permanent member of the Security Council to prevent her selection.

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The lawmakers argued that a future Secretary-General must demonstrate a clear respect for the right of sovereign nations to legislate to protect and defend the weakest and most vulnerable members of society, specifically unborn children. They urged the administration to reject Grynspan in favor of a candidate who aligns with these principles of national sovereignty and life protection.

Alignment with Trump Administration Values

The Republican representatives highlighted that their stance aligns with the broader foreign policy goals of the Trump Administration. They noted that the administration has rightly called for an end to the United Nations practice of engaging in the propagation of divisive ideologies that undermine national sovereignty. The lawmakers emphasized that the organization should focus on issues of common concern rather than stirring controversy among member states.

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They also referenced remarks made by Ambassador Dorothy Shea in October 2025, who stated that the next United Nations Secretary-General must share a vision of returning the organization to its founding purpose of maintaining international peace and security. According to Shea, the leader should reject initiatives falling outside the Charter, prioritize accountability and transparency, and respect state sovereignty.

Cited Professional Record on Abortion

The legislators detailed three specific examples from Grynspan's career to support their claims. They pointed to her service on a board of expert advisers for a 2017 United Nations Women report, which recommended expanding legal abortion grounds, improving access to safe services, and eliminating legal, economic, and social barriers to abortion, particularly for adolescents.

Additionally, the Republicans cited a 2021 virtual event where Grynspan called for a qualitative push on women's issues and highlighted the weakening of pro-life laws in Argentina as an example of progress. They also referenced a 2016 report from the Ibero-American General Secretariat, an organization Grynspan headed, which recommended universal access to sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights.

Implications for UN Leadership Transition

The lawmakers argued that the term sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights equates to unfettered access to abortion on demand. They concluded that Grynspan's record suggests she would use the position to promote abortion everywhere and continue to undermine pro-life policies. The letter was also copied to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz.

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This political pressure comes as the race to succeed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose term expires on December 31, intensifies. Reports from November 20 indicated that Grynspan remained the leading candidate among eight contenders, though she faced discouraging votes from two permanent Security Council members, signaling potential vetoes from other nations as well.

Contingency Planning for Leadership Vacancy

With no clear consensus emerging among Security Council members, United Nations officials have reportedly begun drafting contingency plans for a potential leadership vacancy in 2027. The United Nations Charter does not specify procedures for handling such a situation, creating uncertainty for the organization's future direction.

Ambassador Waltz emphasized the need for a leader capable of reforming the institution and acting as a major player on the world stage to bring peace and security. The current standoff highlights the deep divisions within the international community regarding the role of the United Nations in domestic social policies of member states.