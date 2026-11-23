Republican lawmakers Don Bacon, Bill Huizenga, John Cornyn, and John Curtis challenge President Trump's role in reinstating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid espionage concerns.

Republican lawmakers have launched a public challenge against President Donald Trump's direct intervention in the leadership crisis at Nvidia, questioning the administration's national security assurances and demanding transparency regarding the company's handling of espionage allegations. Representatives Don Bacon and Bill Huizenga, alongside Senators John Cornyn and John Curtis, have publicly contested Trump's position, with Bacon explicitly opposing the return of Jensen Huang as chief executive officer.

The Mechanism of Executive Intervention

Nvidia announced on Monday that its board of directors had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as CEO, president, and director following internal deliberations that satisfied members regarding his candor and leadership capabilities. The company stated that during this process, they received input from senior levels of the United States government, leading them to conclude that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO amid pressure from President Trump, investors

President Trump personally joined these board deliberations by telephone to advocate for Huang's return, a move confirmed by the White House. Communications Director Steven Cheung told Newsweek that the President was totally involved in the decision-making process and characterized the board's choice to retain Huang as a great decision necessary to protect American technological genius.

GOP Dissent and Security Concerns

Don Bacon, a Representative from Nebraska, delivered the clearest rebuke of the administration's stance, arguing that Nvidia should have replaced Huang rather than restoring him. Bacon asserted on social media that Huang was compromised and exploited by a Chinese spy, stating that the company should have ignored the administration's desire to save him and moved on immediately.

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Bacon also demanded congressional scrutiny of decisions allowing advanced American semiconductor technology to reach China, questioning who approved high-end computer chip sales to the nation. He emphasized that the United States cannot claim to want to win the artificial intelligence race while simultaneously giving China its best technology, calling for full transparency on the responsibility for these exports.

Questioning Government Advisories

Senator John Cornyn from Texas challenged Nvidia's national security assessment shortly after the company announced the return, asking on social media what basis justified the claim of no risk. He subsequently questioned whether federal authorities had warned Huang about the suspected Chinese intelligence operation, specifically asking if the FBI conducted a defensive briefing and whether Huang ignored any such warnings.

The controversy centers on Huang's resignation on November 12, which followed revelations about extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed. She is suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence, although the Chinese government has denied that she was a spy, and no publicly disclosed evidence has established that Jensen Huang was compromised.

Ongoing Investigations and Next Steps

While the board concluded its vote, an independent investigation into possible foreign intelligence efforts targeting the executive remains unfinished. This unresolved inquiry highlights the tension between the administration's confidence in Huang's loyalty and the ongoing concerns from GOP lawmakers about potential national security vulnerabilities.

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Newsweek reached out to the White House and Nvidia for comment on Monday regarding the political fallout from this executive decision. The incident exposes significant divisions among Republicans over President Trump's handling of a controversy involving one of America's most strategically important technology companies, which dominates the market for advanced artificial intelligence chips.