GOP governor candidate Jake Merrick pledges crackdown on H-1B visas

Jake Merrick is pledging an H-1B visa crackdown in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, saying jobs should go to U.S. workers first.

gubernatorial candidate Jake Merrick said he would seek to restrict the use of H-1B and other foreign-worker visa programs in Oklahoma, arguing they should be used only when no qualified U.S. workers are available.

In a statement posted on X, Merrick, who served in the Oklahoma Senate representing the 22nd district from 2021 to 2022, said that, if elected, he would limitto cases where employers can demonstrate a lack of qualified American applicants, and would block state agencies and universities from using the programs to replace U.S. workers. Services data show that Oklahoma recorded about 858 H‑1B visa approvals in 2025, and more than 3,000 approvals have been issued to Oklahoma employers since 2021.

Nationally, the program has been the subject of renewed scrutiny under President Donald Trump’s administration. A September 2025 presidential proclamation slapped a $100,000 fee on many The government has also moved to prioritize higher-paid applicants through a wage-weighted selection system, replacing the traditional random lottery for visa allocation. The Trump administration has framed its policy changes as an effort to curb abuse of the system and shift hiring toward higher-skilled, higher-paid roles.

Supporters of the program say it helps address labor shortages in high-skilled industries, while critics argue it can reduce job opportunities and undercut wages for U.S. workers. Merrick also said he would bar state contracts from going to companies that rely on foreign labor rather than hiring locally. He coupled the proposals with broader immigration enforcement pledges, including support for deportations of people in the country illegally and closer cooperation between state law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

The comments come as Oklahoma prepares for an open gubernatorial race in 2026, with Republican Governor Kevin Stitt term-limited and unable to seek a third term. The election is scheduled for November 3, 2026, with party primaries set for June 16 and a potential runoff on August 25.

A crowded Republican primary field has emerged in the strongly conservative state, including Attorney General Gentner Drummond, former House Speaker Charles McCall, businessman Chip Keating, and others, as well as Merrick, a former state senator. Merrick is one of several Republicans seeking the party’s nomination in a race expected to be dominated by the GOP primary, given the state’s longstanding Republican tilt.

A February 2026 Sooner Survey of 600 likely Republican voters found Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond leading the primary field with 36 percent, followed by former House Speaker Charles McCall at 14 percent, businessman Chip Keating and former state Senator Mike Mazzei at 13 percent each, while Merrick polled at 5 percent. Nineteen percent backed other candidates or were undecided. The Trump administration said Thursday that applications for H‑1B visas declined this year following changes to the program’s allocation system.

USCIS said thefor the 2027 H‑1B cap fell to 211,600, down from 343,981 for the 2026 cycle, a decrease of about 38.5 percent. While immigration policy is largely set at the federal level, state officials can influence hiring practices within public institutions and set conditions for state contracts.to limit the use of H‑1B visa workers in public-sector roles. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ordered a pause on new H‑1B petitions through May 31, 2027, while in Florida,





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Oklahoma Republican Candidate for Governor Jake Merrick Promises to Curb H-1B Visas for Migrants Seeking American JobsJake Merrick, the Republican candidate for governor in Oklahoma, is promising to curb the state's use of H-1B visas for migrants seeking American jobs. His promise highlights the rising concern among middle-class voters that they and their children are being sidelined by local use of the federal government's various visa-worker programs.

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