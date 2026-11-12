GOP governor and prominent Dems congratulate senator-elect on flipping Mississippi seat blue

Prominent Democratic political figures and Mississippi's GOP Gov. Tate Reeves congratulated Scott Colom for winning the state's U.S. Senate race.

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Colom defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in an upset, becoming the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, former President Bill Clinton and former Vice President Kamala Harris were among those to congratulate Democrat Sen. -elect Scott Colom on his victory in the Magnolia State's U.S. Senate contest.

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, The Associated Press on Wednesday called the race for Colom, the district attorney for Mississippi Circuit Court District 16, defeating President Donald Trump-backed incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

"We may have had to count One Mississippi, Two Mississippi, but Blue Mississippi sure has a nice ring to it! Scott, you put your heart and soul into this race because you believe in the promise of your state’s people. And they believed in you right back. I’m honored to have stood alongside you.

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Congratulations!

" Clinton said in a WednesdayDemocratic U.S. Senate candidate Scott Colom, wearing an"I Voted" sticker, walks across the campus of Jackson State University on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026, in Jackson, Miss.seat since 1982; the late Sen. John Stennis, who served in the U.S. Senate from late 1947 until early 1989, was the last Democrat to serve as a U.S. Senator in the state.

"Congratulations to Senator-Elect @scott_colom. I hope to collaborate as we continue our very important work to support Mississippi families, grow jobs and wages for our people, and improve educational outcomes for our kids!

" Gov. Reeves wrote in a Colom shared the governor's post and wrote,"Thank you for the congratulations @tatereeves. I also look forward to working with you on the issues that matter to our state. Together, there’s nothing our beautiful state can’t accomplish.

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" He added the hashtag,"#MississippiMatters. "Then-Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Bill Clinton mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act during an event in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 2, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

Colom will be the third Black person ever to serve as a U.S. senator in Mississippi, the state's first Black senator since the 1800s and the first Black person popularly elected to serve as a senator from the state, since the prior two men were selected by the state legislature prior to the adoption of the 17th Amendment in the 20th century.

"The power is with the people, and the people of Mississippi are with Scott. @scott_colom makes history today as the first Black senator elected in Mississippi since Reconstruction. I saw firsthand when campaigning with him in his hometown that he is a brilliant leader and dedicated public servant who will work tirelessly to serve every Mississippian with pride.

Congratulations, Scott," Harris wrote in a,"Congratulations to Scott Colom on winning his election and making history as Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction. Scott ran on a bold agenda — taking on Big Tech, the billionaire class and corruption in Washington — and WON. Scott: Welcome to the Senate. "