Bigtime Bruce scored a plum seat for the Knicks game. GOP gubernatorial hopeful Bruce Blakeman revealed Sunday that he’ll join President Trump in cheering the Knicks during the NBA FinalsR…

GOP gubernatorial hopeful Bruce Blakeman revealed Sunday that he’ll join President Trump in cheering the Knicks during the NBA Finals’ Game 3 at Madison Square Garden .

The Nassau County executive confirmed he’ll be in Trump’s box for Monday’s game after a planned face-to-face meeting with the president.

“We’ll be talking about a lot of things, but number one, we’ll be talking about Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony Towns, Josh Hart,” Blakeman said at the 2026 Belmont Stakes, rattling off Knicks players. President Trump is attending the game.has drawn New Yorkers of all political persuasions together in a rare display of unity for these fractious times.

Trump’s socialist texting buddy Mayor Zohran Mamdani also plans to attend the game, albeit in likely less glamorous seats.last month with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, said he’s paying for his own ticket to watch the Knicks battle the San Antonio Spurs. Mamdani’s ally Hasan Piker, a far-left influencer, is also planning to attend.

He’ll be the first sitting president to attend an NBA Finals game — and security at the Garden isBut Trump is no stranger to Knicks games as a born-and-raised New Yorker and his pre-presidency life as a tabloid fixture, often sitting courtside with other celebrities such as M*A*S*H actor Elliott Gould. AP Photo/Steve FreemanBlakeman has highlighted his close relationship with Trump as he seeks to block Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul from another term. President Trump is attending the game.

Actor Elliott Gould joined Trump and Marla Maples a 1991 game between the Knicks and Phoenix Suns. GOP gubernatorial hopeful Bruce Blakeman will be Trump's latest game companion.





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