GOP firebrand lashes out at reporter over Massie allegation: ‘F--- you, first of all!’

Rep. Boebert cursed out a reporter when asked about allegations of a sexual relationship between her and Rep. Massie raised by his alleged ex.

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" Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. , cursed out a Fox News Digital reporter after he began asking about allegations of a sexual relationship between her and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

, that were recently raised by a woman identifying herself as "F – – – you, first of all! ’ Boebert said to a Fox News Digital reporter when bringing up claims from Massie’s alleged ex-girlfriend.

"If you're gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is like out of control," she continued. "So there's your clickbait that you were looking for. "Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

, reacts to a Fox News Digital reporter's question about allegations involving Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. , before ending the interview and walking away. The exchange came after Boebert had been discussing President Donald Trump's efforts to unseat Republican incumbents and Massie's political future.

Cynthia West, who previously worked for Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind. , accused Massie of bragging to her about an alleged sexual encounter with Boebert within weeks of his wife's death. West also accused Massie of offering her $5,000 to drop a wrongful termination lawsuit she was pursuing against Spartz, an ally of Massie.

The allegations surfaced just a week before Massie lost his House seat in the May 19 "I don't want to talk about anybody's exes and their crazy s– – – that they do," Boebert said to the reporter. MTG SAYS GOP'S FUTURE 'DESTROYED' AFTER TRUMP-BACKED PRIMARY CHALLENGER DEFEATS THOMAS MASSIE IN PRIMARY"I mean, obviously Thomas Massie is the only one that I'm a little sad about," she said.

Boebert was also asked about Massie’s recent announcement that he is filing for re-election in 2028. Many are speculating that Massie could make a 2028 presidential run as he said he is unsure which position he will be seeking re-election for.

"I haven’t made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run," he wrote in a post on X announcing his re-election filing with the Federal Election Commission. "He filed for something," she said.

"He didn't specify what and I don't know if he's going to move forward with that or not. I don’t know.

""Hopefully he leaves here and makes some money," Boebert added. Boebert declined to discuss the allegations further and walked away from the interview. Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events.

Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.





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