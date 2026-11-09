GOP faces daunting post-election test as grip on Congress nears end and more top headlines

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Two Washington deputies killed trying to rescue possible hostages after woman shotVideo shows small plane clip pickup truck during emergency landing on busy Florida road Stephen Colbert accused of crossing Harvard picket line before event with Yo-Yo Ma cut short by alarmKiller’s chewing gum blows open 40-year-old murders, detective warns there may be more victims Alexander brothers allegedly paid for coverage of sex-trafficking trial as writers deny favorable treatmentEx-police officer accused of stabbing NYC jogger to death appears emotionless in new photos9 mystery fingerprints from OJ Simpson murder case could hold new clues more than 30 years later Navy veteran blindsided as attacker could land parole hearing months after sentencing: ‘Where is my justice?

’Denver man found dead at bottom of national park canyon beneath steep drop-offsService dogs help veterans find new hope through nonprofit Liberty DogsSen Ted Cruz: Democrats are going to ‘overreach,’ drive an ‘extreme’ agendaRep Pat Fallon warns Republicans not to 'wilt' on border securityYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

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