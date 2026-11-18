Rep. Mike Bost demands answers from OPM on Oracle's HR 2.0 rollout, citing shifting timelines and data breach risks as alarm bells ring on Capitol Hill.

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Woke politics: Tyrus sarcastically reacts to reports of its comebackPresident Donald Trump highlights his administration's efforts to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs, including expanding veterans' healthcare choices and strengthening VA accountability. Shifting timelines and ballooning costs of the Trump administration's contracts to modernize the federal government, including programs affecting veterans, are raising alarm bells on Capitol Hill. House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost, R-Ill.

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, wrote to the Office of Personnel Management this month asking for more information on an Oracle software rollout for streamlining employee data and what, if any, safeguards are in place to stop potential data breaches from leaking Americans' sensitive personal information. It comes as the country has grappled with multiple outages hitting the Federal Aviation Administration , big banks, and Microsoft, among other entities.

"I write to you today to express concern about the pace of the Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Human Resources 2.0 implementation, uncertainty surrounding VA’s transition costs and readiness, and the risks posed by another major Oracle implementation affecting the Department," the letter said. "The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs supports efforts to modernize HR systems and improve how VA manages and supports its workforce.

However, modernization must proceed with clear accountability, adequate resources, and safeguards against disruption.

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"Illinois Republican Rep. Mike Bost speaks alongside Rep. Lisa McClain, a Republican from Michigan, and Rep. Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

, on Oct. 9, 2025. Technology firm Cerner won a $10 billion government contract in 2018 to modernize record-keeping at VA-run hospitals over 10 years. Cerner was acquired by multinational tech company Oracle four years later. It was later paused for several years during the Biden administration in an effort to root out performance issues affecting veterans and healthcare providers at VA hospitals, the department said at the time.

Since then, the VA announced earlier this year it would extend that contract through 2031 — with a new total price tag of $27 billion. It's raised concerns among lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including Bost, who referenced those issues in his questions on the VA's use of Oracle for modernizing its employee data via HR 2.0.

"More than four months after Oracle was selected to provide the governmentwide platform underpinning HR 2.0, the Committee seeks detailed evidence of implementation progress and readiness at VA. In addition, VA’s years-long experience with Oracle’s Electronic Health Record Modernization program reinforces the need for caution," Bost wrote. A Department of Veterans Affairs sign is displayed outside the Washington VA Medical Center on July 17, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

Bost also cited system performance issues and problems with user satisfaction with EHRM highlighted by the Government Accountability Office , but he said only four of GAO's 18 recommendations have been fully implemented as of this past August. DHS INVESTIGATES MASSIVE DATA BREACH EXPOSING 40,000 EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING ICE AND BORDER PATROL AGENTS An independent government watchdog"identified inconsistent completion targets, concentrated security and authorization risk, vendor-dependent data migration, and persistent staffing gaps" with "The report describes completion targets shifting from July 4, 2027, to as late as March 2028, while the Wave 2 timeline remains unset," he wrote.

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Though he noted existing reports about that hack do not link it to potential issues with Oracle's software at the VA, Bost suggested that staffing gaps and HR 2.0's"centralized authorization approach" could allow for vulnerabilities that need to be accounted for before the rollout is complete. Fears of tech vulnerabilities are at an all-time high in the U.S. after multiple private and public entities experienced disruptions in service.

Travelers were hit with chaos last week after an issue with air traffic control towers caused a nationwide ground stop of flights, while Amtrak's booking system also went offline for several hours. Just on Monday, major banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America experienced some service disruptions and transaction delays.

In his letter, Bost also called on more transparency with HR 2.0's funding, warning it should not take away from resources aimed at Oracle's contract on"Identify VA’s projected costs, savings, funding sources, and funding gaps for fiscal years 2027 through 2029," Bost asked.

"Explain how OPM and the VA will protect resources needed for EHRM and veterans’ services, avoid duplicative implementation spending, and ensure timely retirement of legacy systems. " When reached for comment, an OPM official told Fox News Digital the office"is working closely with agencies and stakeholders throughout implementation to drive adoption, manage change effectively, and continuously improve the platform over time.

We take concerns over data security seriously and also want to highlight that HCM will be leveraging Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, not PeopleSoft.

" Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.