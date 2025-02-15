Goosebumps Season 2's Book-Based Ending Sparks Frustration Among Fans

Disney+'s Goosebumps season 2 wrapped up with a thrilling narrative, but its book-dependent conclusion echoes the disappointing strategy employed in season 1.

Disney+ 's Goosebumps season 2 concluded on a captivating high note, yet the revised ending strategy echoes a frustrating aspect of season 1's release plan. Drawing inspiration from R.L. Stine 's iconic horror children's books, the Disney+ series embarks on a distinct narrative each season.

The second season, aptly titled Goosebumps: The Vanishing, centers around a pair of twins named Cece and Devin, alongside their friends – Alex, CJ, and Frankie – as they become entangled in the perplexing 30-year-old disappearance of four teenagers. While sophomore seasons often experience a decline in quality, Goosebumps: The Vanishing proved to be a thrilling and genuinely unsettling watch, brimming with body horror that sent shivers down viewers' spines. Faithful to its source material, the story culminates in a shocking twist. Initially, the creators expressed their desire to conclude each Goosebumps season with cliffhangers, mirroring R.L. Stine's signature style in his novels. However, they reversed course on this decision, resorting to a disappointing choice reminiscent of Goosebumps season 1. Goosebumps Season 2's Book Tie-In Finishes The Story (Just Like Season 1) A 272-page book titled Goosebumps: The Vanished Returns, penned by Kate Howard, was released on February 4, 2025. Instead of providing a resolution to Goosebumps season 2 on screen, the creative team adopted the controversial approach used in season 1's finale. Following season 1's cliffhanger ending, Scholastic published a companion book, Goosebumps: The Haunting Returns, also by Kate Howard, which elaborated on the story with additional scenes and an exclusive ending unavailable elsewhere. For season 2, the onscreen ending was left unresolved, prompting Scholastic to release a tie-in book, Goosebumps: The Vanished Returns, to deliver a conclusive ending. This strategy has sparked frustration among fans. The team needs to be decisive about their approach to cliffhanger endings. While the choice to end on cliffhangers might be divisive, it would be more acceptable if they consistently adhered to it. However, offering a complete resolution solely within a companion book feels like a disservice to viewers, especially considering the rising costs of streaming services. It's unreasonable to expect fans to incur additional expenses to experience the full story. They should either commit to ending each season with cliffhangers – refraining from providing answers in a book – or deliver a satisfying conclusion on screen. If they genuinely seek to capitalize on the series' success, Scholastic could continue publishing supplemental Goosebumps books featuring new scenes or explore a spinoff with the same characters. By implementing these strategies, they could elevate the books from mere supplements to essential components of the overall narrative experience.





