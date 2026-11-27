Google is getting flak for its decision to publish Android developers’ identifying information around the world to comply with European laws.

has reported, this decision has been met with criticism, specifically from smaller developers who operate out of their homes. Some of them have been opting to rent offices just so they won't have to declare their real address.

"Disclosing developers' home addresses amounts to an invasion of privacy," one independent developer told the publication. , now requires developers to declare whether they're a trader under UK laws and the European Union's Digital Services Act . The company says they have to classify themselves as a trader if they intend to earn money from their apps in any way on a regular basis, and if they already have a consistent frequency of transactions.

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Developers will have to make their declaration by February 1, 2027. Once they classify themselves as a trader, they'll have to submit their business identity, phone number and address, which Google will display to users everywhere. Users in the UK and the European Economic Area will also see their business details and self-certification. If they fail to comply with these requirements, Google could block their updates from rolling out.