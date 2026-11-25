Google Wallet is now available on Apple devices for U.S. users, offering digital passes and AI shopping tools but excluding contactless payments for now.

Google has officially launched Google Wallet for Apple iPhones and iPads in the United States, marking a significant expansion of its digital payment ecosystem into the iOS environment. The release brings Google's proprietary digital wallet application to Apple devices, allowing users to consolidate various digital credentials into a single platform.

Despite this major rollout, the application currently lacks the critical contactless payment functionality known as tap-to-pay. This omission ensures that Apple Wallet remains the dominant choice for everyday in-store transactions, even as Google attempts to integrate its services deeper into the Apple ecosystem.

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The Google Wallet application is designed to sync automatically with Gmail and other Google applications to display digital boarding passes, receipts, concert tickets, and live order tracking details. Users can also manage payment cards to complete payments faster on sites that support Google Pay, while digitizing physical cards like memberships and loyalty information.

The most notable absence in the initial iOS release is the tap-to-pay feature, which allows users to make contactless payments by simply tapping their device near a point-of-sale terminal. Google has remained quiet regarding a specific timeline for when this functionality will become available on Apple devices.

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Early reviews on the App Store reflect user disappointment with this limitation. The app holds a 3.8-star rating from 46 ratings and 10 reviews, with several reviewers pointing to the lack of tap-to-pay as the biggest missing piece of the puzzle.

Google's underlying strategy for bringing Wallet to iOS extends beyond simple card storage and involves expanding artificial intelligence options through Gemini. The app is designed to function as an AI purchase management hub, allowing users to give Google's Gemini access to make purchases on their behalf.

Users can set a maximum budget, after which the AI tool manages the transaction process, aiming to streamline online shopping experiences through intelligent automation. This agentic shopping feature represents a key differentiator for Google in the crowded digital wallet market.

Before Google added direct support to its digital wallet through the Wallet app, iOS users were primarily restricted to accessing payment cards and other details through a mobile browser like Google Chrome. The previous Google Pay app for iOS was axed in 2024, a move made so that the company could focus on expanding Google Wallet capabilities.

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That predecessor application also did not support tap-to-pay, indicating a consistent strategic limitation on Apple devices regarding contactless payments. The shutdown of Google Pay was intended to consolidate efforts into the newer Wallet application with enhanced features.

Getting started with Google Wallet on iOS involves downloading the application and signing in with a Google Account. The setup process allows users to choose what they import as it walks them through the steps, providing a flexible onboarding experience.

For now, the service remains limited to users in the United States, with no word on when the service may expand to other regions. There is also no official support for Apple Watch just yet, though the iPhone launch is at least a step in the right direction for Google's iOS ambitions.

While the lack of tap-to-pay is a significant hurdle, Google Wallet offers plenty of other digital wallet alternatives for users who do not necessarily have to choose between Google and Apple for all their needs. The app provides robust tools for managing passes and tracking orders that may appeal to power users.