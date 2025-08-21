Google Unveils Pixel Watch 4 with Industry-First Satellite Connectivity

Google's new Pixel Watch 4 makes waves with the debut of satellite connectivity in a smartwatch, enabling emergency SOS messaging even when outside cellular or Wi-Fi range.

Google sent ripples through the smartwatch industry at its Made by Google event on August 20, 2025, by unveiling the Pixel Watch 4 , a device brimming with innovative features. Chief among these is its groundbreaking support for satellite connectivity , a first for any smartwatch. This means users will be able to send emergency SOS messages even when they are beyond the reach of cellular or Wi-Fi networks, a potentially life-saving feature, especially in remote or disaster-stricken areas.

Google has partnered with Qualcomm, utilizing their brand-new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chipset. This sophisticated processor enables satellite connectivity via Skylo's NB-NTN network. Complementing this groundbreaking feature, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 boasts a 4nm architecture, promising a 50% improvement in GPS accuracy and a 20% reduction in size and power consumption for the RF front end. This ensures the Pixel Watch 4's impressive battery life won't be negatively impacted by the addition of satellite capabilities.Google has announced that satellite SOS functionality will be free for the first two years of the Pixel Watch 4's life cycle. After that period, a paid subscription might be required to continue using this invaluable service. Notably, Apple introduced a similar satellite connectivity feature on its iPhone 14 models, and it remains free of charge. While the Pixel Watch 4 takes the lead in integrating satellite connectivity into a smartwatch, Bloomberg reports that Apple is also developing this feature for its forthcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3. Given Qualcomm's role in supplying the satellite chips for the iPhone, it's highly plausible that Apple will utilize either the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 or Snapdragon W5+ Gen 2 processor in its next-generation Apple Watch Ultra. Apple's focus on equipping the Apple Watch Ultra with features tailored for outdoor enthusiasts makes the inclusion of satellite connectivity a logical next step





