Google announces the retirement of the Nest app by January 2027 and Google Assistant on smart speakers by August 2027. Users must migrate accounts and data to Google Home to avoid loss.

Google has announced the official retirement of the Nest app, a key platform for its smart home ecosystem, with the service scheduled to shut down on January 25, 2027. This move is part of a broader strategy to consolidate its smart home management tools under the Google Home umbrella, following the discontinuation of several older Nest products including some of the company's earliest smart thermostats. Alongside the app shutdown, Google confirmed it will completely discontinue Google Assistant access on its smart speakers and displays by August 2, 2027.

Necessity of Account Migration for Users

Users with legacy Nest accounts created before August 19, 2019, are required to migrate their accounts to a Google account before March 25, 2027. Google will begin deleting these unmigrated accounts and any associated data after this deadline, making the transition critical for preserving user history and settings. To verify if an account needs migration, users should check the settings menu in the Nest app for the "Migrate to a Google Account" option, which allows them to link their existing account to a new Google profile.

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Data Transfer Protocols and Limitations

While Google plans to automatically transfer many device settings and recent camera history to the Google Home app, the transition is not entirely seamless. Manually saved video clips within the Nest app will not transfer over to the new platform, requiring users to visit a browser to download these specific files before January 25, 2027. This step is essential for individuals who wish to retain personal archives of their security camera footage outside of the cloud subscription services.

Subscription Continuity and Service Upgrades

Google has assured first-generation Nest Aware subscribers that their service will automatically transition to a Google Home Premium Advanced subscription starting January 25, 2027, with no additional cost at the time of the change. This automatic upgrade ensures that core security and recording features remain intact during the platform switch. However, users will need to manually upgrade to Gemini for Home once it becomes available to their accounts to maintain advanced AI-driven home management capabilities before the Assistant discontinuation.

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Missing Features in the New Interface

The migration to Google Home will result in the loss of several specific features previously available in the Nest app. Users will no longer be able to receive email notifications for cameras, change the Wi-Fi network connection without a full device reset, or create timelapses from their camera footage. These limitations suggest that while the core management functions are preserved, some granular control and utility features are being phased out in favor of a more streamlined, albeit less customizable, user experience.

Proactive Steps for Device Management

Google allows users to manually transfer older Nest thermostats, cameras, and doorbells to the Google Home app before the mandatory deadline, provided they meet eligibility requirements. This early migration can help users familiarize themselves with the new interface and verify that settings such as activity zones, notification preferences, and schedules have transferred correctly. Although many settings move over automatically, users should be prepared to tweak or reconfigure certain options after the manual transfer to ensure optimal device performance.