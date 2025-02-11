Google to Label Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America' for US Users

Google has implemented a new labeling system for the Gulf of Mexico on its map services, reflecting President Trump's executive order to rename it 'Gulf of America.' Users in the U.S. will see the new name, while those in Mexico will see the traditional 'Gulf of Mexico.' Other users will see both names, with 'Gulf of America' in brackets.

Google has implemented new guidelines for labeling the Gulf of Mexico on its map services. The tech giant announced it will use three different labels for the body of water, depending on the user's location. Newsweek reached out to Google for further details regarding this change via email. This decision comes after President Donald Trump's executive order in 2017 that changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America.

' While this change was met with resistance from several global entities, most notably Mexico, Google's policy seemingly supports Trump's aim to enforce the change.In a statement released on Monday, Google confirmed that users based in the U.S. will see 'Gulf of America' while those in Mexico will see 'Gulf of Mexico.' Viewers outside of these regions, such as those in Europe, will see both labels, with 'Gulf of America' enclosed in brackets following 'Gulf of Mexico' to indicate the more recent designation. Google states that the displayed names are determined by the user's country location, which is gathered from their phone's operating system, including SIM, network, and locale information. For users accessing Google Maps on the web, the names are based on either the selected region in their search settings or their device's location.The announcement sparked reactions from prominent figures. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed her support on social media, stating, 'It's our Gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it's what the entire world should refer to it as.' Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum also took to X, celebrating the change and acknowledging President Trump's efforts.Mexico has reportedly contacted Google to request a policy change, and it's anticipated that they will continue to oppose the adoption of the new name.





