Google throwing an extra billion dollars a month at SpaceX to feed its AI addiction

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been attempting to move from a “user” to a “dealer” position when it comes to the tech industry’s increasingly fiending AI addiction lately, as the “rockets who occasionally don’t explode” company spins dreams of filling the heavens with data centers, fulfilling mankind’s long-held ambitions to fuck up space as badly as we’ve already fucked up the Earth.

And while‘s not happening just yet , Musk’s company is making a tidy little profit for itself in the meantime by abetting the addictions of its fellow tech giants, including taking nearly a billion dollars a month from Google to take over hosting duties for part of its Gemini suite of “Get in your way while writing an email” tools. , which reported on a recent securities filing from SpaceX, revealing that Google’s now paying $920 million a month for memory space on some of SpaceX’s computing facilities.

Which is, if nothing else, a reminder that the AI industry is incestuous as all get out, in addition to all its other planet-deforming characteristics; Google was, for instance, an early investor in SpaceX, despite the two companies now being at least partial rivals in the AI market—and might become even more so, since Google hasstated it has plans to begin firing orbital data centers into space as early as 2027.

(Do you ever feel like you’re living in the late stages of a game of All of this comes in the context of SpaceX gearing up to go public, because the one thing this whole phenomenon was lacking was an IPO-driven increase in profit motives. The public offering is expected to launch next week at a “value” of $1.77 trillion dollars.

Which actually makes a billion bucks a month to host the technology currently ruining Google Docs seem kind of trivial, now that we think about it.





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