Google's Willow processor demonstrated quantum contextuality across experiments involving up to 105 qubits.

Google's Willow processor won the magic square game 98.3% of the time, beating the classical limit of 88.89%. Contextuality tests exposed subtle hardware errors that conventional random-circuit benchmarks can miss.

Google has demonstrated quantum contextuality on its Willow quantum processor, showing that the unusual property of quantum mechanics can persist across large systems and help benchmark hardware. The experiments tested whether quantum processors could outperform classical strategies in several tasks, including a game built around a mathematical paradox. The results could help researchers understand what gives quantum computers an advantage and develop better ways to measure their performance.

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, the Google Quantum AI team reported that its processor won the so-called magic square game 98.3 percent of the time, exceeding the maximum classical success rate of 88.89 percent. The researchers also demonstrated quantum-classical separation in tasks involving systems of up to 105 qubits. Quantum contextuality describes how the outcome of a measurement can depend on which other compatible measurements are performed alongside it.

In other words, a quantum system cannot always be described as having fixed properties waiting to be revealed by observation. The team illustrated the concept using a 3-by-3 grid in which every row must multiply to positive one and every column to negative one. No grid can satisfy both rules because the total number of negative entries would have to be both even and odd.

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In the magic square game, two players receive a row and a column and must provide matching values at their intersection without communicating. A prearranged classical strategy can win at most eight of nine rounds. Quantum correlations, however, allow the players to win every round in principle. Physicists send ‘unblockable message’ through brick wall using gravity, 1950s elevator Google tested all nine versions of the game 100,000 times each.

Its Willow processor achieved a 98.3 percent win rate, with hardware noise accounting for the remaining losses. The researchers also measured contextuality using a Bell–Kochen–Specker inequality. The processor recorded a value of 5.590, comfortably above the classical limit of four and approaching the quantum limit of six. The team then examined whether contextuality could survive as more qubits were added.

In a separate Greenberger-Horne-Zeilinger parity game, the processor remained above the best classical performance as the number of participating qubits increased to 71. Researchers also ran a hidden-linear-function problem using shallow quantum circuits across processor grids of up to 105 qubits. The system maintained success probabilities above the classical threshold, although performance declined as noise increased with system size. Beyond demonstrating quantum behavior, the experiments revealed a practical use for contextuality tests.

The team said the tasks exposed subtle coherent errors that conventional random-circuit benchmarks can overlook. These tests could provide a more demanding measure of hardware quality by comparing a processor’s performance with fixed limits set bymechanics. Such measurements may be useful for evaluating systems intended to run structured algorithms, including simulations relevant to chemistry and materials science. The findings also connect contextuality with magic states, which are important resources for running full algorithms on error-corrected quantum computers.

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With over a decade-long career in journalism, Neetika Walter has worked with The Economic Times, ANI, and Hindustan Times, covering politics, business, technology, and the clean energy sector. Passionate about contemporary culture, books, poetry, and storytelling, she brings depth and insight to her writing. When she isn’t chasing stories, she’s likely lost in a book or enjoying the company of her dogs.