A Google engineer allegedly used non-public data to make more than $1 million on Polymarket bets related to D4vd and other celebrities.

would be the surprise upset winner of Google’s “Most Searched” person of 2025 title, and he used the highly confidential information to cash in with Polymarket bets, federal authorities say.

Authorities claim Spagnuolo ultimately pocketed more than $1.2 million from about two dozen trades placed between Oct. 15 and Dec. 4 of last year with “near-perfect accuracy” thanks to his alleged access to the nonpublic tallies. Spagnuolo, who lives in Switzerland and traded on the Polymarket platform using the name “AlphaRaccoon,” was charged Wednesday with commodities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. He was also simultaneously sued by the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

According to the criminal complaint, Spagnuolo accessed Google’s confidential “Year in Search 2025” data on Nov. 27 and learned that D4vd had replaced Kendrick Lamar as the most searched person for the year. About three hours later, he bet $381.12 that D4vd would rank in the top five and $5 on D4vd ranking as the Number One most-searched, prosecutors say.

At the time, “the market had assigned a near-zero probability to D4vd being ‘the #1 searched person on Google this year,” the complaint reads. Across multiple bets, Spagnuolo wagered $937,688 that Censori would not be the most-searched, and $613,587 that Pope Leo XIV would not claim the top spot. In total, his AlphaRaccoon account risked approximately $2,754,092 on approximately 25 separate Google Year in Search 2025 outcomes that the market treated as unlikely, prosecutors say.

Before Google publicly announced its final rankings in early December, Pope Leo XIV was considered most likely to be the most Google-searched person of 2025, with 51.5 percent odds, followed by President Trump, with 9.5 percent odds,last year. D4vd, whose real name is David Burke, had been in the news because the badly decomposed remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez were found in the front trunk of his towed Tesla in September, but he was still considered a massive longshot, with the likelihood of him topping the chart reportedly dropping down to 0.2 percent by the end of November.

(Burke has since beenU. S. Attorney Jay Clayton said Wednesday that Spagnuolo “violated the duties he owed to his employer and used Google’s confidential business” and that he would be held accountable for his “greed-driven conduct.

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