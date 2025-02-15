Google's Synced Tab Groups: A Productivity Dream Turned Nightmare?

Google's new synced tab group feature, aimed at improving cross-device workflow, has met with mixed reactions. While touted as a productivity booster, users are reporting issues with syncing reliability, overwhelming tab lists, and resource consumption.

Google quietly rolled out a feature last September that allows users to sync their grouped tabs across mobile and desktop devices. This feature, discovered by some users as far back as four months ago, became more widely available after the Chrome v133 update on February 12th. The new functionality can be seen in the Chrome tab switcher on mobile devices, where a 2x2 icon displays a list of grouped tabs with color-coded labels matching those created on either mobile or desktop.

Interestingly, this feature also landed on the iOS version of Chrome, enabling tab grouping and sync support for mobile-desktop workflows. While this feature seems like a productivity dream, several users have reported issues and frustrations. The biggest concern is separating work-related browsing from casual mobile browsing. The influx of synced tabs from both sources can quickly become overwhelming for those who heavily rely on Chrome tabs for work.Another major issue is the reported unreliability of the syncing system. Users have complained about lost tab groups after disabling syncing, random disappearances of synced tabs, and tabs automatically reverting to previous pages after restarts. Some have even experienced duplicate tab groups and struggled to disable the syncing feature altogether. The complexity of using Chrome flags to manage the feature adds to the frustration for users unfamiliar with this setting. Additionally, the resource-intensive nature of synced tabs and instances of blank screens further complicate the experience. While the feature is available on both iPad and iPhone, its implementation differs. The iPhone version automatically enables tab grouping upon updating, while the iPad Pro requires users to activate a Chrome flag for functionality.





