You can now text or email Gemini, too.

Tasks in Gemini allows the AI agent to call businesses on your behalf, purchase items with Google Pay, and more. Tasks in Gemini allows the AI agent to call businesses on your behalf, purchase items with Google Pay, and more.is a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more.

Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.by Google’s new Gemini 4 Hydrogen AI model, can do things like create meal plans, manage your calendar, and dig through your emails to find recurring expenses you might not need. Users in the US will get access to a few other features, including the ability for the AI agent to call businesses to compare product pricing and check inventory, purchase items with Google Pay, and sign into accounts that support Google Password Manager.

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US users can also assign Gemini tasks by emailing gemini@google.com or texting it. , but it was only available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. The launch of tasks in Gemini brings Spark’s capabilities to all users in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Australia, and India. You can find tasks by opening Gemini and changing the toggle on the homepage from “Chat” to “Tasks.

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”. Google says Gemini will perform tasks in a “hardware-isolated virtual machine that’s dedicated to your account and never shared with other users. ” You can also provide instructions for Gemini while it completes tasks. When performing more sensitive tasks, like purchasing an item, it will stop working and ask for your permission before following through.

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