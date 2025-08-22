Google's New Preferred Sources Feature: Customize Your News Feeds

Google introduces new features 'Preferred Sources' & 'From Your Sources' allowing users to personalize their search results by selecting their preferred news publications.

There's a new Google feature called 'Preferred Sources' that will show your favorite news stories prominently in your search results. This feature lets you personalize the 'Top Stories' section, which typically appears at the top of your Google search results for current news events. In addition to the 'Top Stories' section, Google is launching a new 'From Your Sources' section that will also feature your preferred publications.

This can be particularly helpful if you find yourself constantly encountering unwanted news sources. To set up your preferred sources, start by going to 'Source Preferences' at the top of the page. You'll see New York Magazine (nymag.com) listed below the search box with a checkbox. Check the box next to New York Magazine to make its posts more prominent in your search results. You can add other preferred sources by searching for them on the same page and checking their boxes or by clicking on provided links.When you search for news and the 'Top Stories' section appears, click the star icon to the right of it. This will open a window where you can type in your preferred sources, such as 'New York Magazine' or 'nymag,' and check the boxes. This way, you'll always see the news you want to read at the top of your Google search results





Google Search News Preferences Customization

