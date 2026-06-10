Google's New Home Speaker Release Date May Be Closer Than We Think

Google's new home speaker is expected to be released soon, with reports suggesting a possible release date of June 25, 2026. The new speaker will feature AI technology and will likely be available in two color options, Hazel and Porcelain.

Google 's push for the new Google Home speaker appears to be finally coming to a head, as older models of the Nest Audio and Nest Mini speaker have begun to go out of stock quietly.

Additionally, stores like Best Buy appear to have put the Nest Audio devices on clearance, offering a sizable discount when buying these smart speakers. Google has yet to officially reveal a release date for the new Google Home speaker, which will lean fully on AI technology. Since that first reveal in October 2025, we've been waiting to see when Google would debut the new Google Home speaker, which promises to bring quite a few nice features to the table.

Unfortunately, all we've had to go off for several months now is that it will come out in spring 2026. Well, spring has almost come and gone, and there's still no sign of the Google Home speaker hitting store shelves.

That could very well change soon, though, as on top of it looking like Google is slowly phasing out the older Nest Audio and Nest Mini, we've also seen reports that indicate Best Buy might have leaked the release date for the new Google Home Speaker. The report centers around a now-deleted update to Best Buy Canada's listing for the Google Home Speaker, which showed a release date of June 25, 2026, as well as a listed price of $139.99 and two color options - Hazel and Porcelain.

As with anything like this, it's best to wait for Google to drop an official release date. However, based on the company's own timeline for the release, as well as this leak, it seems very possible we could see the release of the new Google Home Speaker later this month. Why it has taken so long is unclear, though there have been some complaints online about the delay.

Of course, none of this is a guarantee that the new Google Home speaker is coming, and it is likely Google will continue to support those older devices still for some time. We'll need to wait for official confirmation in any other regard to know for sure, but based on the fact that Google isn't restocking the Nest Audio and Nest Mini, fans of Google's home speakers will hopefully have some good news coming their way soon





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