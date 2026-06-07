Google’s new AI reply system could make texting feel easier

Google Messages is reportedly testing a new “tap to draft” feature that uses AI to generate longer, more contextual text replies inside conversations.

Google appears to be experimenting with a new AI feature inside Google Messages that could make replying to texts significantly faster. The feature, currently spotted in development, introduces a “tap to draft” system that automatically generates longer and more contextual responses instead of the short smart replies users are already familiar with.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the upcoming functionality expands Google Messages’ existing Smart Reply system by allowing users to tap suggested prompts that instantly create full draft responses inside a conversation. Rather than replying with simple one-word or one-line answers like “Sounds good” or “Thanks,” the new feature appears designed to generate more natural, conversational replies that users can edit before sending. Recommended Videos The update reflects Google’s broader push to integrate generative AI into everyday Android experiences.

Over the past year, the company has steadily infused Gemini-powered tools into Gmail, Docs, Search, Photos, and Android itself. Bringing more advanced AI-generated replies to Google Messages now seems like the next logical step. Google wants texting to feel more automated and conversational The “tap to draft” system appears to work by analyzing the context of a conversation and generating multiple suggested responses users can choose from.

Once tapped, the suggestion expands into a fuller draft message, potentially saving users from typing lengthy replies manually. This matters because messaging apps have become one of the most frequent daily interactions people have with their phones. AI-generated assistance inside texting platforms could help users respond more quickly, maintain conversations while multitasking, or reduce the effort required for repetitive communication. The feature also signals a shift in how companies view messaging apps.

Instead of simply acting as communication tools, platforms like Google Messages are increasingly becoming AI-powered assistants capable of summarizing conversations, generating replies, and eventually helping users manage communication automatically. For Android users, the feature could be especially useful in professional or group conversations where longer replies are often needed. Instead of typing detailed responses from scratch, users may only need to tweak AI-generated drafts before sending them.

At the same time, the growing presence of AI inside messaging apps may raise concerns around authenticity and over-automation. As generated responses become more natural, conversations could increasingly blur the line between human-written messages and AI-assisted communication. Google Messages may become a bigger part of the Gemini ecosystem The feature has reportedly been discovered through app teardowns, meaning it has not officially launched yet and could still change before release.

Google has not publicly announced a rollout timeline, but the functionality strongly aligns with the company’s ongoing strategy of embedding Gemini AI across Android services. If released widely, “tap to draft” could help Google Messages compete more aggressively with Apple’s expanding AI-powered messaging tools and other communication platforms integrating generative AI features. The addition also hints at a future where messaging apps evolve into proactive productivity systems rather than simple chat windows.

Features like contextual replies, AI-generated drafts, conversation summaries, and automated actions are increasingly becoming standard parts of modern communication platforms. For now, the feature remains in testing, but it offers another glimpse into how quickly AI is reshaping even the most routine smartphone experiences – including something as simple as replying to a text.





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