Google is doubling down on Gemini AI in its desktop search, despite complaints from users and employees alike.

alike. The latest feature is a collapsible sidebar in AI mode that shows your most recent searches, in case you want to jump back to a previous query.

"In testing, this sidebar made a big difference for making progress and continuing to explore the web," wrote VP of search The new sidebar is only available in Google Search's AI mode. Clicking anywhere on the left of the AI search window opens up the sidebar, showing all recent searches, both AI and organic.

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Then, selecting any of the sidebar descriptions opens up an AI mode search window on the subject. You can close the AI search sidebar at any time by clicking on the"close sidebar" icon at the top right. New on the Google desktop homepage globally: we're rolling out a collapsible sidebar to easily find & jump back into your recent AI searches.

People are coming to Search with more questions that aren't just one and done – and in testing, this sidebar made a big difference for... If you're like me and never use Google's dedicated AI Search mode, you won't see the new sidebar. Still, it's bound to ruffle some feathers among users and publishers who think there's already too much Gemini in Google Search.

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after it admitted that AI search isn't earning as much as organic search.

However, the company is likely focused on maintaining its AI search lead over rivals like ChatGPT and Claude. And, as CEO Sundar Pichai put it in the company's last