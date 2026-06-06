Google's 'Continue On' Feature: A Rival to Apple's Handoff

Google's new 'Continue On' feature is a bidirectional cross-device continuity feature that allows users to pick up tasks on one device and continue them on another. While it's similar to Apple's Handoff feature, there are some key differences, including a web fallback option and limited device support.

Apple's tight control over the devices in its ecosystem might not impress everyone, but it does allow the company to offer helpful features like Handoff, which enables you to seamlessly pick up a task that you started on one Apple device on another nearby Apple device. iPhone owners have long enjoyed the Handoff feature, taking their browsing session to an iPad or Mac, or switching their FaceTime calls from a Mac to an iPhone.

Android owners were, until now, dependent on third-party apps or their manufacturer's limited implementation to emulate parts of the Handoff experience. However, Google is finally bringing a new feature called 'Continue On' that's pretty similar to Apple's Handoff. The 'Continue On' feature was introduced at Google I/O 2026 and will come as part of Android 17, which is currently in its beta phase and is expected to be officially released later this summer.

As it's a feature that'll be baked right into the Android operating system, it should be available on any Android device running version 17 or newer. Google's implementation of the Continue On feature is pretty similar to Apple's Handoff feature, as all devices need to be nearby, connected to the same Wi-Fi network with Bluetooth turned on, and they should be logged into the same user account.

However, there are some key differences that set the two apart, at least based on what Google has shared until now. For example, Google is offering a web fallback option as part of the Continue On implementation.

This means that if you have started an activity in an app on your Android phone that you want to pick up on your tablet, the app developer can allow you to continue the same task on a website if the tablet lacks the same app and a web version is available. Moreover, if the developer believes that the tasks you are trying to take to your tablet are better accomplished in the web version, it can ask 'Continue On' to prompt you to use the web browser.

Apple's Handoff strictly requires you to have the same app on both devices to work. That said, Apple's Handoff has a notable advantage that's seemingly absent from the initial implementation of 'Continue On'. The Handoff works between iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches; however, for now, Google's Continue On seems limited to Android phones and tablets. It's unclear if the same will be supported on other devices in the future.





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Google's Continue On Apple's Handoff Cross-Device Continuity Android 17 Google I/O 2026

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