New homepage layout includes sidebar for recent AI searches as holiday shopping continues.

MOBILE, Ala. - Google is changing its homepage, and some users are seeing the “Google Search” button replaced with AI shortcuts, a change that comes as people work on holiday shopping lists.

For years, the Google homepage has had a search box and a search button. What the AI shortcuts do The AI shortcuts can brainstorm ideas, create images and review files that users upload. During the holidays, a user looking for a gift for a father-in-law could have a back-and-forth with the tool instead of typing one search at a time. The user could share the person’s hobbies and a budget, then keep narrowing the results.

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A user could also upload a holiday budget and ask for help staying on track. The tool could create an image for a Christmas card, too. New sidebar saves recent AI searches Google also added a sidebar that keeps a user’s recent AI searches in one place. A user who starts comparing TV deals during a lunch break could pick up where they left off that night.

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Google’s head of search said people are asking more questions that take more than one search to answer. In testing, the sidebar made a big difference, Google’s head of search said. Reaction and regular search Some tech writers say the new layout is less intuitive. Users who want a regular search can still type it in and press enter.

The “I’m Feeling Lucky” button remains on the page for now. Google said in a blog post that for AI to be the most helpful, it should know the world’s information and understand a user’s context.