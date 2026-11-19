The UK Ministry of Justice asked Google to remove a YouTube video featuring Russell Brand. The tech giant denied the request, stating no rules were broken. This decision has sparked outrage among officials and victims.

Google has officially rejected a formal request from the United Kingdom Government to remove a controversial YouTube video featuring convicted sex offender Russell Brand. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) had asked the US technology giant to take down the content, which Brand claimed to be innocent of the sexual offenses for which he is currently serving a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Despite the government's appeals, Google determined that the specific video did not violate its community guidelines.

Government Requests Video Removal

MoJ Minister Matthew Pennycook confirmed to Sky News that the government had indeed made a removal request to Google. He described the video as deeply disturbing and abhorrent, emphasizing the pain it causes to the victims of Brand's crimes. The request was sent through an established mechanism used by the Prison Service of England and Wales to ask tech companies to delete material deemed harmful. Officials argued that the content was offensive to victims and had reached a significant audience online.

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The controversy began when Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, read a message from her husband on their Sunday Service YouTube podcast. In the message, Brand insisted he was not guilty of the charges that led to his incarceration. This action prompted an official investigation into whether Brand had breached prison rules by making public statements to the media, which is strictly prohibited for prisoners.

Google Denies Request Based on Policy

According to Whitehall sources, Google denied the request because it found no breach of its own rules. Matthew Pennycook clarified that the government did not have the legal power to mandate the removal of content but appealed to Google to act based on its terms and conditions. The minister noted that Google has previously taken action against Brand, including restricting his channel in 2023 due to harmful effects from his off-platform behavior.

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Downing Street characterized Brand's comments as clearly appalling, reinforcing the government's stance that such content is unacceptable. While initial reports suggested a minister met with Google to demand the deactivation of his entire account, it was later clarified that the request was limited to the specific video. The government hopes Google will reconsider, citing the lack of remorse shown for the heinous crimes committed.

Impact on Victims and Platform Liability

Former minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, Jess Phillips, highlighted the limitations of government power in this matter. She told BBC Radio 4 that the government cannot enforce the removal of the video and relies on YouTube to do the right thing. Phillips used this incident to raise broader questions about the effectiveness of the Online Safety Act and Ofcom codes in protecting women from online harm.

The rejection of the removal request has intensified the debate over corporate responsibility and victim protection in the digital age. Meta has already disabled Brand's Instagram and Facebook accounts following his conviction, but YouTube has maintained the video remains available under current policy interpretations. This divergence in platform responses underscores the varying standards applied by major tech companies to similar content involving convicted offenders.