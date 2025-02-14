Google Pixel Watch 2 Price Drop: Snag a Deal at Walmart

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available for a significant discount at Walmart, making it a more affordable option for those interested in a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is currently enjoying a significant price reduction at Walmart , making it a more appealing option for many Google Pixel enthusiasts. The Porcelain colorway is available for $73 off, bringing the price down to $177 from its original retail price of $249.99. This deal is particularly attractive for those who are looking for a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch without breaking the bank.

While the Pixel Watch 2 is not the latest model, it still packs a punch with its impressive array of features. The watch offers a comfortable fit and seamlessly integrates with various styles. Notably, it boasts a new heart rate sensor that delivers enhanced accuracy, along with the innovative Heart Rate Zone Coaching and Pace Training feature. These features are designed to help users maintain the optimal heart rate zone during different activities, maximizing their workout effectiveness.Furthermore, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is compatible with Fitbit fitness features, providing access to a wide range of exercises and allowing users to track their progress. However, it's worth noting that the battery life isn't exceptional, with an estimated lifespan of up to 24 hours per charge. This can be shorter if the user frequently exercises or engages with the smartwatch. Despite the battery life limitation, the $73 discount at Walmart makes the Google Pixel Watch 2 a compelling value proposition. Users who prefer shopping on Amazon can also take advantage of a 20% discount on the Hazel and Bay colorways, bringing the price down to around $200.





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GOOGLE PIXEL WATCH 2 SMARTWATCH PRICE DROP WALMART TECH DEALS PORTCELAIN HAZEL BAY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 Pro Discounts Make Google Phones Even More AttractiveThe price war in smartphones intensifies as manufacturers compete for customers. Google offers significant discounts on its Pixel models, including the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 Pro. These deals make Google phones even more appealing, especially as the gap between current and older flagship devices shrinks due to advancements in mobile AI and long software support.

Read more »

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review: Google’s Best Foldable — With CaveatsThis is Google's best foldable so far, but with too many compromises to deliver true flagship performance to compare with Samsung or the main Chinese foldable makers.

Read more »

Google's New Year's Sale Ends Tonight: Save on Pixel Watch, Fitbit Charge, and MoreDon't miss out on Google's New Year's sale! Today's the last day to score deals on a range of gadgets, including the Pixel Watch 3, Fitbit Charge 6, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and Pixel Buds A-Series. Get the best prices on Google's latest wearables and earbuds before the sale ends.

Read more »

Google Pixel Watch Hits Record Low Price of $119.99 on WootGet Google's first smartwatch at a fantastic price! The Pixel Watch is available for a limited time on Woot for just $119.99, offering a great value for its features and design.

Read more »

Google's Adaptive Charging Could Soon Extend Pixel Watch Battery LifeGoogle might bring its Adaptive Charging feature to the Pixel Watch, aiming to prolong battery health by preventing overcharging. While the implementation details are yet to be revealed, it's likely to learn user charging habits and avoid reaching 100% capacity until shortly before unplugging.

Read more »

Google Might Bring Adaptive Charging to Pixel Watch SoonHints within the latest Pixel Watch Management Service app update suggest that Google is working on bringing Adaptive Charging to the Pixel Watch. This feature, similar to Apple's Optimized Battery Charging, would learn your charging habits and prevent your watch from fully charging until an hour before you typically unplug it, preserving battery health over time.

Read more »