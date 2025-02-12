Google Pixel 9a Leaks: Official Renders Reveal Design and Specs

Exclusive renders of the Google Pixel 9a reveal a flush rear camera system and a large 5,100mAh battery. The phone is expected to launch soon alongside the next-generation iPhone SE.

This week has been buzzing with news surrounding the Google Pixel 9a. Just days after the potential colors for the new budget phone leaked, more details about its design have emerged. In an exclusive scoop, Android Headlines has released official renders of the upcoming device, which is rumored to be unveiled on Wednesday, February 17th.

The images reveal a flush rear camera system, setting it apart from other Google Pixel 9 series models like the Pixel Pro XL, which boast a protruding camera bar. The new phone's rear camera system is anticipated to pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. A 13-megapixel front-facing camera is also expected. The Pixel 9a will likely be available in four colors: Peony, Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain, mirroring the color options for the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup. Due to its larger battery capacity, the Pixel 9a is predicted to be slightly bigger than the Pixel 8a. The battery is expected to offer a substantial 5,100mAh capacity, making it the largest battery ever incorporated into a Pixel phone, even surpassing the newly released Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Google is rumored to price its most affordable Pixel model at $499 for the 128GB version, while a $100 upgrade will bump the storage to 256GB. The Pixel 9a is anticipated to launch soon, coinciding with the release of the next-generation iPhone SE. This new iPhone, which hasn't seen an update in three years, is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display for the first time, aligning with the size of the Pixel 9a's display





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GOOGLE PIXEL 9A SMARTPHONE CAMERA BATTERY LAUNCH DATE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

