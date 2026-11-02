Google Pixel 11 Pro Price Drop: Record $799 Deal Before Black Friday

Google Pixel 11 Pro hits record low $799 price. Get the Tensor G6 smartphone with 8K video, 120Hz display, and advanced AI features at a steep 27% discount ahead of Black Friday.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro has surged to the top of the list for budget-conscious consumers seeking flagship performance, with Amazon slashing the price to a record low of $799. This significant drop represents a $300 discount from the device's regular $1,099 price tag, delivering a 27% reduction that precedes the major Black Friday shopping events. The aggressive pricing positions this high-end smartphone as an exceptionally competitive option in the current market landscape.

Display And Build Quality Specifications

The Google Pixel 11 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display that dynamically adjusts refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz to optimize battery efficiency. This adaptive technology ensures users receive a premium viewing experience while minimizing power consumption during lighter tasks. The screen achieves a peak brightness of 3,600 nits, guaranteeing perfect visibility even in harsh direct sunlight conditions.

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To protect this advanced visual interface, the device utilizes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which offers superior resistance against scratches and drops. The aluminum body complements the glass panel, providing a solid and durable feel that withstands the rigors of daily carry in pockets or bags. This combination of materials ensures the phone remains intact and functional despite accidental impacts during everyday use.

Camera System And Photography Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the engineered triple-camera setup designed for versatile shooting scenarios in any lighting condition. The primary 50MP lens serves as the core imaging tool, capturing detailed images with precision and clarity. This is supported by a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera that includes macro focusing capabilities for close-up shots of small subjects.

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For distant subjects, the third camera is a 48MP periscope telephoto lens that provides 5x optical zoom and extends up to 120x with Pro Zoom technology. The device also includes a 42MP front-facing camera for high-resolution selfies, ensuring consistent quality across all angles. A standout feature allows users to shoot video in up to 8K resolution, capturing cinematic detail for professional-grade content creation.

Tensor G6 Processor And AI Software

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 11 Pro is powered by the advanced Tensor G6 processor, which drives both performance and sophisticated software features. This chip enables the integration of Gemini, a personal assistant AI that assists with writing, searches, photo edits, and daily administrative tasks. The processor also ensures the device receives timely Android operating system and security updates directly from Google.

The software experience is enhanced by Google's photo editing options, such as Best Take and Zoom Enhance, which allow users to refine images effortlessly. Security is further reinforced by the Titan M3 security processor, which protects sensitive data and personal information. Additionally, the Pro model includes a new HiLight notification LED that indicates when immediate attention is required for incoming messages or alerts.

Battery Life And Charging Technologies

The Google Pixel 11 Pro houses a large 4,850mAh battery that delivers over 30 hours of standard usage time on a single charge. This capacity ensures that users can rely on the device for full days of productivity without needing to search for an outlet. The battery management system is optimized by the hardware to maximize longevity and efficiency during intensive tasks.

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For rapid power restoration, the device supports fast-charging capabilities of up to 30W, reaching approximately 55% charge in about 30 minutes. Wireless charging is also available via PixelSnap Qi2.2 technology, which uses built-in magnets to secure the phone on compatible chargers and stands. This wireless system supports speeds up to 25W and automatically aligns the phone for optimal charging efficiency every time it is placed on a dock or attachment.

Connectivity And Durability Features

The Google Pixel 11 Pro includes an IP68 rating, providing robust protection against dust and water immersion in daily environments. This durability ensures the device remains functional even when exposed to accidental spills or rainy conditions. The phone also features Wi-Fi 7 support and 5G connectivity, guaranteeing fast and reliable internet access wherever the user travels.

Prior to the Black Friday season, this price drop makes the Google Pixel 11 Pro a compelling upgrade for Android users. The combination of powerful hardware, advanced AI tools, and professional-grade cameras at a significantly reduced price point offers exceptional value. Consumers looking for a durable, high-performance smartphone will find this model to be a serious contender in the current mobile market.