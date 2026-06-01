Google Pixel 10 Pro Hits Record Low as Amazon Cuts Price to Unbeatable Level

Amazon's price cut brings the unlocked Pixel 10 Pro within reach, highlighting its top‑tier camera, AI Gemini features and strong hardware specs as a rare high‑value smartphone offering.

Google has quietly slashed the price of its flagship Pixel 10 Pro on Amazon, pushing the device to a historic low that makes it one of the most compelling unlocked smartphones on the market today.

The Pixel 10 Pro, launched just over a year ago, has already earned a reputation for superb camera performance and smooth integration of Google's AI services, and the new price point magnifies its appeal for consumers seeking premium features without a premium price tag. The phone's camera system remains a standout, featuring a 50 megapixel primary sensor paired with Google's advanced computational photography algorithms.

In bright conditions the images are crisp and detailed, while in low‑light environments the software extracts color and texture that many competing devices lose to noise and blur. The 100× Pro Res Zoom extends the optical limits, and the 8K video capability delivers stable, handheld footage thanks to robust electronic stabilization, eliminating the need for an external gimbal for most everyday recordings. These imaging strengths are complemented by the phone's Gemini integration, which runs on the next‑generation Tensor G5 processor.

Gemini Live transforms the voice assistant into a conversational partner, allowing users to ask natural language questions and receive contextual answers without rigid command structures. The camera app also leverages Gemini, enabling on‑the‑fly identification of objects, plants, landmarks and menu items simply by pointing the lens and speaking a query. This level of AI‑driven interactivity feels like a glimpse of the future that is now part of daily usage, making the device feel more intuitive than many of its rivals





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Google Pixel 10 Pro Price Drop AI Gemini Tensor G5 Smartphone Camera

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amazon Pisses Off Animation Industy With AI Animation FundNo one's happy about the Amazon AI Creators Fund, with two of the shows drawing even more negativity for different reasons.

Read more »

iPhone 18 Pro Variable Aperture Camera May Drive Price HikeApple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series may feature a variable aperture camera that costs 50% more to produce, raising concerns about future price increases.

Read more »

Apple and Google Bring End-to-End Encrypted RCS Messaging to iOS and AndroidWith iOS 26.5, Apple introduces end-to-end encrypted RCS messages in beta, enabling secure communication between iPhone and Android users. This update aims to improve cross-platform messaging privacy and address regulatory concerns about the smartphone duopoly.

Read more »

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Pro Launches with Sub-$100 Price, GNSS, and 21-Day BatteryXiaomi's new Smart Band 10 Pro offers a 1.74-inch AMOLED display, built-in GNSS, up to 150 sport modes, and battery life of up to 21 days, all starting at around $93 in Europe. The device competes with Fitbit and Whoop but excludes the U.S. market.

Read more »