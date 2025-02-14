Google Photos Memories Gets a Full-Screen Overhaul

Google is testing a new full-screen view for its Google Photos Memories feature that will eliminate the unused black space at the top and bottom of the screen, making for a more immersive viewing experience. While the new layout provides more room for photos and videos, it also overlays controls like the date and progress bar directly onto the images. To minimize distractions, these controls are hidden by default and only appear when the user interacts with the screen.

From regular Android app investigator Assemble Debug, Google is preparing a new full-screen view for Google Photos Memories that will take up the entirety of your phone’s display, eliminating the unused black space that currently shows at the top and bottom of the screen. The new look gives your photos and videos more room on the screen and feels more immersive.

However, information such as the date, progress bar and control buttons are now overlaid on top of your picture rather than placed around it. To avoid distractions, Google keeps these on-screen controls hidden until you touch and hold your finger on the screen. With the new layout, it’s also possible that, despite the larger picture display, you’ll actually see less of each photograph on the screen as the image is now cropped much taller and thinner on most smartphones. Of course, the crop will be different on wider-screened devices, such as foldables, and it’s possible Google is targeting these devices with this new look. The upgraded Memories view isn’t yet available to users, as it’s still under test. So, as usual, we don’t know when or if Google will roll out the changes or whether the developers will make any significant changes before that happens. The feature was discovered in unreleased form in the code for version v7.17.0.725321504 of the Google Photos app for Android.





