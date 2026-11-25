Google filed a patent for an AI-generated TV channel featuring you as the protagonist, using personal data to create personalized shows and targeted ads.

Google has filed a new patent application titled 'creating a channel of video experiences tailored to a user', proposing a service that effectively turns the plot of the 'Joan Is Awful' episode from Black Mirror into a tangible reality. The tech giant envisions a 24/7 AI-generated television channel where the viewer serves as the main character in every single program. Unlike traditional streaming services that rely on human actors and writers, this proposed system would feed users a continuous stream of AI-generated stories specifically designed to integrate personalized advertisements.

My Channel Core Mechanism

Originally spotted by Patentlyze, the concept referred to internally as 'My Channel' requires the aggregation of specific personal data to function. To generate content, the AI would need access to three distinct categories of information: the user's viewing preferences, the physical context of their device, and their current language settings. Additionally, the system requires demographic data such as age to properly instruct the large language model, which utilizes the same underlying AI technology found in chatbots like ChatGPT. This model would then construct video narratives that place the user at the center of the action, utilizing pictures and voice snippets to create a virtual avatar. This avatar would subsequently appear as the protagonist throughout the entire duration of the generated video.

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Stakeholder Positions And Content Creation

The patent details how the system would pull from current world events to make content feel immediate and relevant. For instance, if the Cricket World Cup is underway and the user has previously watched videos analyzing a specific player's batting technique, the AI could generate a video that incorporates both elements. A prompt within the patent suggests the video might show the user cheering for India in the stands or interacting directly with Player 1. Furthermore, the AI could mimic the aesthetic of the user's top-watched shows by copying their format, aspect ratio, and editing style. The possible genres are diverse, ranging from a 'crime/comedy caper' and a 'fun romantic comedy' to a 'sci-fi adventure' and an 'action/thriller experience', all tailored to the individual.

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Real-World Impact And Ad Stitcher Tech

The primary commercial objective of this system is to ensure viewers remain engaged with highly targeted advertisements. The patent describes a mechanism called an 'ad stitcher' which would seamlessly insert ads into the constant stream of AI videos. In one illustrative example, the channel could broadcast a program where the user stars in a cricket-themed show, while the ad stitcher inserts relevant commercials into the background or during narrative breaks. This approach represents a significant shift from the traditional FAST model, which stands for free, advertisement-supported TV. While existing platforms like The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, and Xumo offer constant streams of reruns funded by ads, Google's proposal replaces static reruns with dynamically generated content.

Industry Context And Future Prospects

Although many companies file patents that never reach the consumer market, the push for AI-generated media is accelerating across the industry. Fairground Entertainment has already launched what it claims is the first FAST channel dedicated entirely to AI-generated content. Similarly, smart TV manufacturer TCL experimented with AI content on its TLCtvPlus Studios channel with a show titled 'Next Stop Paris', which aired in 2025 to universally terrible reviews. Despite the buzz surrounding the patent, Google has not provided any specific timeline for when 'My Channel' might become available. The Daily Mail approached Google for comment regarding the details and potential launch of this controversial service.