Google partners with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to launch smart glasses

Google has collaborated with two eyewear companies, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, to develop intelligent eyewear called smart glasses. These smart glasses are expected to offer several features, such as the ability to search for directions, send messages, and take photos directly from the glasses without using a smartphone. Additionally, Google aims to introduce integrated displays, AI capabilities, and context-aware features to engage with them.

Google has partnered with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to deliver intelligent eyewear called smart glasses , which are similar to Meta's Ray-Ban series. The smart glasses are designed to offer several features, such as the ability to look up directions, send texts or messages, and take photos without taking out your phone.

They will include Google's voice assistant and will be launched as audio glasses in the fall. Other companies working on smart glasses include Samsung, Gentle Monster, Xreal, and Google with self-branded options. The main question is what features Google will offer that give it an edge over Meta's devices. Some exciting features include audio-only smart glasses with built-in displays and the integration of AI and context-aware capabilities





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Google Smart Glasses Audio Glasses Display Voice Assistant AI Context-Aware Earwear

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