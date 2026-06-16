Google Nest Thermostat Gets Another Price Cut to a New Record Low as Amazon's Early Prime Day Kicks Off

Right now, Amazon has the Google Nest Thermostat on sale for $30 off.

This article features deals sourced directly by Gizmodo and produced independently of the editorial team. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on the site.

Google Nest Thermostat Gets Another Price Cut to a New Record Low as Amazon’s Early Prime Day Kicks OffThere are a lot of smart home products out there that need to work real hard to justify their value, but one line of devices really speaks for itself. I’m talking about the smart thermostat. Something like the Google Nest Thermostat can not only add a bit of convenience to your everyday life, but also save your money in the long run.

And right now, Amazon has the smart thermostat from Google on sale for 23% off. This limited-time discount ends up taking the price down from $130 to and even $100 The Nest Thermostat from Google is programmable. This means you can create custom schedules or behaviors for the temperature in your home. It works with Google Home as well as Amazon Alexa.

Schedule your thermostat to bring the temperature in you home to a comfortable 70 degrees only during the hours you are home. You can take it a step further and even have it so the Nest Thermostat turns off your heating or cooling when you leave the house so as not to waste any energy. The Google Nest Thermostat can even work to intelligently find opportunities for you to save on energy.

When it does, it will suggest tweaks to your schedule within the app. It can also monitor your HVAC, looking out for it something ever seems of or just to provide you helpful reminders regarding its maintenance. Your energy provider also might offer rebates and other incentives for using a Nest Thermostat so be sure to check with them. Also, if you want to make a manual adjustment, you can do so from the comfort of your bed or couch.

Either just access it via The Google Home app or Alexa app on your iPhone, Android phone, tablet, or laptop. You or a family member can also just ask your Google Assistant or Amazon Echo to raise or lower the temperature to your new desired level. The Google Nest Thermostat is designed to work without need for a C wire to function.

However, some systems such as heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems still require one, so be sure to check with the Nest Compatibility Checker on the Google Nest support page before purchasing and installation. Google has the Nest Thermostat in four stylish colors—charcoal, fog, sand, and snow. Each of them are all currently marked down by $30, so you can choose whichever best matches your home aesthetic.





Gizmodo / 🏆 556. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Connect Both Fitbit Air and Google Pixel Watch to Google Health AppUsers can now link both Fitbit Air and Google Pixel Watch to the Google Health app on Android, allowing simultaneous tracking of health and fitness metrics. The app automatically prioritizes device data based on performance and lets users filter metrics by source.

Read more »

Amazon Prime VideoAmazon Prime Video breaking news and the latest updates about Amazon Prime Video at Deadline Hollywood.

Read more »

Some Amazon Users Can Effectively Get This Google Nest Smart Thermostat For FreeAmazon is offering a rebate on the Google Nest Smart Thermostat, and buyers in certain areas are able to get this device for free.

Read more »

Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is on sale for just $58It’s under $60 for the first time this year.

Read more »