Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Still Worth It in 2026? Maybe Not, Here’s Why

The second-gen Google Nest Hub remains capable but aging hardware and rumors of a new Google Home Display with Gemini AI make it a questionable purchase in 2026.

While a smart display isn't an essential part of a smart home ecosystem, it might be the one device you would miss the most if you didn't have it.

The Google Nest Hub is a display that has been on the market for years, with the latest version released in March 2021. The second-generation Nest Hub offers a chic chassis in four colors, a triple-mic array, a built-in speaker, and Matter compatibility. You can use it to stream music, watch YouTube, set timers and alarms, read a recipe while cooking, view footage from security cameras, and more. But do we think it is still worth buying in 2026?

Not really, and that is mainly because we think Google will unveil a new smart display sooner rather than later. According to 9to5Google, code found in a Google Home app update from May 2026 suggests that a Google Home Display is currently in the works. The rollout of the new device appears imminent. We are willing to bet that Google wants a better, faster smart display for its Gemini AI companion to take advantage of.

Gemini can run on Google's existing Nest Hub lineup, but aging hardware and AI software are not the greatest match. If the rumors are true about the Google Home Display, the Gemini assistant will likely have a newer processor to take advantage of, and maybe even additional RAM.

If you really want a Google smart display to call your own and do not feel like waiting for the Google Home Display to hit shelves, the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is available brand-new from most retailers. Unfortunately, the $100 launch price is still what you will pay now. The second-gen Hub does go on sale occasionally, but there is no way to tell when the price will drop or how big the discount will be.

That said, some users were able to get great deals on both the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Google Nest Hub Max by shopping on eBay. Even though the latest version of the Nest Hub is over five years old, many people still love using the device. Reddit is packed with use-case stories, with more than one user reporting that their Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is still a great screen for displaying digital photos.

It is also worth mentioning that Google hardware seems to have a long shelf life. Another Reddit user said they have six Nest Hub Max displays that all run Gemini, and everything works fine. On the one hand, it is disappointing that we have had the same two Google smart displays on the market since 2021.

But sometimes it all boils down to ‘if it is not broken, do not fix it,’ and the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Nest Hub Max are proof that Google knows what it is doing. The decision to buy now or wait hinges on your patience. If you need a smart display immediately and can find a good deal, the Nest Hub remains a solid choice.

However, if you can hold out, the upcoming Google Home Display promises to be a more capable device optimized for Gemini, potentially offering a better user experience. Keep an eye on news from Google in the coming months, as the smart display landscape may soon change significantly





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Google Nest Hub Smart Display Google Home Display Gemini AI 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Absolute Batman #21 With Jae Lee in The Daily LITG, 31st of May 2026Yesterday Absolute Batman 21 with Jae Lee was the most read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Read more »

Way-Too-Early Louisville 2026 Opponent Preview: North CarolinaLouisville will take on Bill Belichick, Bobby Petrino and the Tar Heels late in the 2026 season.

Read more »

Greatest American Hero in AMP's August 2026 Solicits and SolicitationsGreatest American Hero gets its second issue in AMP's August 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as the final issue of Killswitch

Read more »

Donovan Ezeiruaku Identified as Cowboys' Top Breakout Candidate in 2026The Dallas Cowboys need breakout stars on the edge and second-year player Donovan Ezeiruaku could be the one to deliver.

Read more »