Google, Meta and TikTok sue California over law restricting addictive features for users under 16

Google, Meta and TikTok filed separate federal lawsuits seeking to block California Assembly Bill 1709, which bars addictive features for users under 16. The companies argue the law violates the First Amendment and is preempted by Section 230.

Google, Meta and TikTok sued California on Wednesday in separate federal lawsuits seeking to block a state law that bars social media platforms from offering addictive features to users under 16.

The lawsuits target Assembly Bill 1709, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Sept. 10. The law is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2027. It prohibits addictive feeds, endless scrolling and autoplayed videos for users under 16.

Also read Google, Meta and TikTok are all suing California to block social media law intended to help kids

Companies Argue Law Violates First Amendment Rights

The companies argue the law unlawfully takes over the role of editor, curator and parent in deciding what young people see online. They say it violates the First Amendment by dictating how they select and display content. They also argue it is preempted by federal Section 230 protections under the 1996 Communications Decency Act. The law also overrides parents' choices and ignores controls the platforms already offer, according to the filings.

Under AB 1709, platforms must verify users' ages and delete the accounts of anyone under 16 unless those accounts are stripped of addictive features. They must also implement reasonable measures to make sure those under 16 are not given access to addictive features. The attorney general or local prosecutors can seek penalties of up to $50,000 per affected minor for knowing violations and $25,000 for negligent ones.

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AB 1709 goes further than a 2024 state law, SB 976, which barred personalized feeds for users under 18 without parental consent. The new law offers no such exception. All three companies are already challenging SB 976 at the Ninth Circuit. The office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the defendant in each of the lawsuits, said Thursday it was reviewing the filings and that it was committed to defending state laws to protect kids online.

Lawsuits Filed Across California Federal Courts

Meta, Google and TikTok each filed their lawsuits in federal courts in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Jose, California. Meta filed in the Northern District of California. TikTok, which is headquartered in Culver City and says it has more than 200 million US users, filed its suit in the Central District of California in Los Angeles. Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, framed the case as a fight over who controls online speech.

The First Amendment protects the editorial judgments of those who curate, display, and disseminate speech, whether newspapers, parade organizers, or social media platforms, the company wrote in its complaint. Meta argued that the autoplay ban, by forcing Meta to make users take affirmative action before Meta can display expression, infringes Meta's right to engage in the free and unhampered distribution of speech. Meta argues the law unfairly spares streaming services and review sites like Yelp.

The company says it will soon give California teens default limits that only parents can change, including a two-hour daily cap, an overnight block and muted notifications during school hours. Meta said the law violates the First Amendment by letting the government dictate how ideas are organized, displayed, or shared with Californians.

Under the law, we would be forced to either remove features that keep teens' experiences age-appropriate, or cut thousands of California teens off from family, friends, and their communities, the company said in a statement. Google and its subsidiary YouTube, which also sued in the Northern District, argued that personalization is what makes the platform's vast library usable for children. Twenty million new videos are uploaded to YouTube every day.

Google Claims Personalization Helps Teens Find Content

Without personalized feeds, millions of under-16 users will struggle to find the content that is right for them amongst billions of videos that are geared toward adults or users with different interests, the complaint states. To make matters worse, AB 1709 substitutes the State's judgment for that of parents, prohibiting under-16 users from accessing personalized feeds even when their parents want them to be able to do so, the complaint states.

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YouTube says autoplay is already off by default for every user under 18. It also says that in defending SB 976, the state could not identify a single peer-reviewed study showing that personalization causes or is correlated with harm to minors. Google said it believes parents are in the best position to make decisions for their families and that it offers a range of parental control tools and protections.

Overly broad laws like this actually break the systems we've built to help kids find high-quality, age-appropriate videos, said spokesman José Castañeda. TikTok called the law a blatantly unconstitutional restriction on free expression that erodes the long-standing and protected practice of curating content based on user preferences, which bookstores, TV networks and streaming services all use. Ostensibly in the name of protecting minors, the Act prohibits TikTok from speaking to under-sixteen users through its current feeds, the company wrote.

That ban applies even if TikTok obtains the onerous parental consent the State unconstitutionally required only two years ago. And the law gives the Attorney General discretion to designate new types of banned expression. TikTok argued that the law forces it to either give up curating feeds for teens under 16 or delete their accounts, calling it a choice between the rock and the whirlpool.

TikTok Disputes Law Vagueness And Constitutional Validity

TikTok also claims the law is unconstitutionally vague, punishes honest mistakes and reaches beyond state lines because it follows California teens wherever they go, even to summer camp out of state. The company said it has implemented numerous safety measures for kids on its platform. Its teen accounts come with more than 50 preset safety, privacy and security settings. TikTok said it has disabled direct messaging for users under 16 since 2020.

The company added that beyond disregarding real progress in making teens safer online, this law limits free speech and takes away parents' rights to determine what's appropriate for their kids. The lawsuits come as tech companies face increasing scrutiny over their platforms' harms to children, including thousands of lawsuits by schools, governments and individual plaintiffs.

In August, Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion and add stronger child-safety measures to its Facebook and Instagram platforms as part of a landmark legal settlement that ended a trial over teen social media addiction and settled claims filed by nearly every state. The settlement resolved a pivotal case years in the making that sought to hold the tech giant accountable for the role its platforms played in undermining children's mental health.

The effort targeted features designed to hook young people's attention. In September, TikTok settled with Alabama over addictive features.