Google Messages May Make Switching SIMs More Confusing

A rumored upcoming change in Google Messages could make it more difficult to switch between SIMs when sending text messages. The SIM swap icon will reportedly be removed from the compose box and moved to the profile/conversation details section, requiring an extra step for users who frequently switch SIMs.

Google Messages is known for its reliability and smooth messaging experience, but occasionally it introduces changes that make things unnecessarily hard and confusing. For instance, a rumored new upcoming feature may complicate the message-sending process for dual-SIM users. At the moment, you can select the SIM you want to use for sending a text message in the compose box. The preference remains the same for texting a specific contact unless you change it.

This is a very convenient way to switch between SIMs when texting someone. All you have to do is tap the SIM icon in the compose box in Google Messages. For some reason, Google wants to make the process a little complicated. Google Messages will add an extra step for switching to a different SIM when messaging. When analyzing Google Messages version 20250209_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic, it was discovered that the SIM swap icon had been removed from the compose box. The toggle has been moved to the profile/conversation details section. This change will require you to go to the profile/conversation details section to select the SIM for individual conversations. While this may seem like an insignificant change with no impact on how you use the app, it might inconvenience users who frequently switch between SIMs. The app will display which SIM was used for sending a message, so at least there will be no confusion about that. Google Messages will still let you set a default SIM for sending messages in the settings app, but if you are always switching services, you can instead require the app to 'Ask every time' you text someone. It might be that Google doesn't want to clutter the compose box by displaying the SIM selector icon, which is why the setting has been moved. Regardless, if this feature ever ships, it will surely take some getting used to





Samsung Ditches Samsung Messages, Adopts Google Messages as Default Samsung has removed its Samsung Messages app from the Galaxy S25, making Google Messages the exclusive default messaging option. The decision aims to enhance the user experience through the integration of RCS messaging functionalities.

Google Messages might let you unsend awkward messages in RCS chats Google Messages could receive a 'delete for everyone' feature, allowing you to recall messages, but only in RCS enabled chats.

Google Messages Might Soon Let You Edit and Delete Text Messages Google Messages is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to edit and delete text messages, a feature that has long been available on iOS. This would bring Android messaging in line with its iPhone counterpart, allowing for greater control and peace of mind when it comes to communicating. The update is expected to be part of the GSMA's Universal Profile for Rich Communication Services (RCS), which aims to improve messaging standards across platforms. While Apple has already integrated RCS into iOS 18, this new update could further bridge the gap between Android and iOS messaging.

Samsung Reverses Course, Revives Samsung Messages with RCS Support In a surprising turn of events, Samsung has announced its intention to revive its native messaging app, Samsung Messages, after previously planning to sunset it in favor of Google Messages. The decision comes after Samsung removed Samsung Messages from the Play Store and stopped installing it on foldable phones. The company's initial rationale for the transition to Google Messages centered around promoting RCS (Rich Communication Services) adoption. However, Samsung now appears to acknowledge the limitations of relying solely on Google Messages for RCS and is encouraging users to utilize the RCS capabilities within Samsung Messages.

Google Messages may soon get a genius new feature

