Google Meet’s AI note-taker now lets you customize your meeting notes and track decisions

Google Meet's 'Take notes for me' feature now lets you toggle specific note sections and track meeting decisions with clear outcome labels.

If you have ever sat through a Google Meet call and later struggled to figure out what was actually decided, Google just made your life a little easier.

The company has rolled out a meaningful upgrade to its “Take notes for me” feature, giving you more control over what gets captured and making it easier to track outcomes after the meeting wraps up. What’s new in “Take notes for me” feature? The biggest addition here is the ability to toggle specific sections of your meeting notes on or off during the call itself.

From the in-call menu, you can now choose which of the four sections you want included: Summary, Decisions, Next Steps, or Details. These toggles only apply to your current meeting and do not change your default settings for future calls. Recommended Videos The Summary section has also been tightened up.

It is now designed to be more concise and scannable, so you can catch up on the key points of a meeting quickly without having to wade through a wall of text. What is the new Decisions section and how can it help you? The Decisions section is the most interesting part of this update. Rather than just listing what was discussed, it explicitly tracks the outcome of each decision with a status label.

Those labels are Aligned, Needs Further Discussion, Disagreed, and Shelved. So instead of scanning through a long notes doc to figure out where things landed, you get a clear snapshot of what was resolved and what still needs work. For now, the Decisions section is only available in English. We can expect more languages to be added in the future.

The update is available for Enterprise Standard and Plus, Business Standard and Plus, Frontline Plus, and Google AI Pro for Education subscribers, as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.





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