Google Maps Recognizes Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America' for US Users

Google Maps users in the United States are now seeing the Gulf of Mexico referred to as the 'Gulf of America,' a change prompted by President Trump's 2017 executive order. This controversial renaming reflects the administration's aim to 'Restore Names That Honor American Greatness.' Google Maps has implemented the change based on updates made to the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), a government database managed by the Interior Department.

The Gulf of Mexico is now known as the Gulf of America on Google Maps for users in the United States. This change aligns with a controversial executive order issued by President Trump during his first week in office, mandating the renaming of the body of water. Google implemented the change on Monday, following an updated listing in the Geographic Names Information System ( GNIS ), a government database managed by the Interior Department.

The GNIS features descriptions and location information for over a million places within U.S. territory. The system's new entry for the Gulf, a shared ocean basin bordering both the U.S. and Mexico, reads: 'The Gulf of America, formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico, with an average depth of 5,300 feet, is a major body of water bordered and nearly landlocked by North America. The Gulf's eastern, northern, and northwestern shores are in the U.S., while its southwestern and southern shores lie in Mexico.' The description explicitly states that the change complies with President Trump's executive order, titled 'Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness.' Google previously acknowledged that the president's order would influence what U.S. users viewed in their Maps applications, but the company pledged to rely on the Board on Geographic Names, responsible for federal nomenclature, to guide its actions. Although Google Maps users within the U.S. will now see 'Gulf of America,' users in Mexico will continue to see the original name. Globally, users outside the U.S. and Mexico will be presented with both names. Google clarified that the names displayed in the Maps app are determined by the user's location. For mobile users, this information is derived from their phone's operating system, including their SIM, network, and locale settings. For web users, the names shown are based on either the region selected in their Search settings or their device's location if no region is specified. This renaming effort comes alongside another change mandated by the same executive order: Denali, Alaska's highest peak and North America's tallest mountain, was reverted to its former name, Mount McKinley, after a slain president. This marks the second time in history that Denali has been renamed. As of Tuesday, however, neither the GNIS nor Google Maps had reflected this change for Denali





CBSHealth / 🏆 480. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Geography Politics Google Maps Gulf Of Mexico Gulf Of America President Trump Executive Order Geographic Names Information System GNIS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Maps Rebrands Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America' While Apple Maps Remains UnchangedGoogle Maps has sparked controversy by renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America' in the US version of the app, while Apple Maps continues to use the traditional name. This divergence highlights a growing trend of tech companies navigating political sensitivities, particularly during President Trump's term.

Read more »

Google Maps Renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, Apple Maps Remains UnchangedGoogle Maps has officially renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in the U.S., while Apple Maps continues to display the traditional name. This shift follows President Trump's executive order, prompting speculation about the motivations behind Google's decision. The move has drawn attention, particularly in comparison to Apple Maps' initial struggles upon its release, which involved mislabeled locations and missing data. This instance highlights the complex relationship between tech giants and political figures, where self-preservation and potential legal implications may influence corporate decisions.

Read more »

Google Maps Reclassifies Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America' for US UsersFollowing an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, Google Maps has changed the name for the Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' for users in the United States. This update reflects a broader shift in geographical nomenclature mandated by the Trump administration. While the change is implemented for US-based users, the global version of Google Maps displays both names, acknowledging the discrepancy in official designations.

Read more »

Google Maps Renames Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America' for US UsersFollowing President Trump's executive order, Google Maps has updated the name of the Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' for users in the United States. Users outside the US will see both names. The change was expected as Google stated it follows official government name changes. This action comes after a similar renaming of Denali, formerly Mount McKinley, in 2015.

Read more »

Google Maps to Rename Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America'Google Maps is updating its nomenclature to align with the US government's Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America' and Denali to 'Mount McKinley'.

Read more »

Google Maps to Reflect Trump's Order, Change 'Gulf of Mexico' to 'Gulf of America'Google Maps in the US will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' to comply with President Trump's executive order. The change will be reflected once the Geographic Names Information System, a government database, updates its records. Google will also reinstate 'Mount McKinley' for the Alaskan mountain currently known as Denali. The move has sparked controversy, with Alaskan senators opposing the renaming of Denali National Park and Preserve.

Read more »