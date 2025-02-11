Google Maps Reclassifies Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America' for US Users

Following an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, Google Maps has changed the name for the Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' for users in the United States. This update reflects a broader shift in geographical nomenclature mandated by the Trump administration. While the change is implemented for US-based users, the global version of Google Maps displays both names, acknowledging the discrepancy in official designations.

Google Maps has updated the name for the Gulf of Mexico for US-based users following an executive order President Donald Trump issued in January. As of Monday night, when users in the US search for 'Gulf of Mexico' in Google Maps , they are presented with a result for 'Gulf of America.' For people outside the US, the result populates as 'Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America).

' The president signed an executive order on his first day in office to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and to change the name of the highest mountain peak in North America from Denali to Mount McKinley. As of press time, the name 'Denali' has not yet been changed on Google Maps. The change in Google Maps was expected. Google said earlier that it had 'a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.' The company said it would update Maps in the US after the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) made the changes. The GNIS, a database of more than 2 million physical and cultural features throughout the US and its territories, standardizes geographic names for federal use. Trump's executive order gave the Secretary of the Interior 30 days to implement the name changes and update the GNIS to reflect them. Former President Barack Obama changed the name of the mountain peak from Mount McKinley to Denali in 2015 in honor of local Native groups' names for the Alaska mountain. Under Trump's order, the surrounding national park area will keep the name Denali National Park and Preserve, and the Secretary of the Interior 'shall work with Alaska Native entities and state and local organizations to adopt names for landmarks to honor the history and culture of the Alaskan people.' The renaming at the federal level has been a complex undertaking for government agencies and offices. Historically, the Board on Geographic Names and the US Geological Survey would act immediately to update the GNIS. The Department of State would update the Geographic Names Server, which defines geographic feature names outside the US. However, it's up to each agency and office to update their own websites accordingly. Outside the US, other countries may not recognize the name changes. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in January that 'for us and for the whole world, it is still the Gulf of Mexico.' Google previously said that when official names vary between countries, Maps users will see the official name used in their country, while the rest of the world will see both names. The company said this was also consistent with long-standing policy. Google did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider





Google Maps Gulf Of Mexico Gulf Of America President Trump Executive Order Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) Denali Mount Mckinley US Government

