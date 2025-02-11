Google Maps Officially Labels Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America in the US

Google Maps now shows the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America' within the United States, reflecting a 2017 executive order by President Donald Trump. The change aligns with the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) and Google's policy of waiting for official government updates.

Google Maps has implemented a change that reflects a controversial 2017 executive order by President Donald Trump . Now, if you access Google Maps within the United States, the Gulf of Mexico will be officially labeled as the 'Gulf of America.' This shift aligns with the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), the authoritative source for geographic nomenclature in the country.

While President Trump signed the executive order in January 2017, Google Maps adhered to its longstanding policy of waiting for official government resources to be updated before making corresponding changes to its platform. Notably, the 'Gulf of America' designation is only visible to users in the United States. Accessing Maps from other locations, such as Mexico or internationally, will continue to display the Gulf of Mexico as the primary label. In those instances, the label 'Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America)' will also appear in parentheses. This practice of displaying both official and locally recognized names when discrepancies exist aligns with Google Maps' long-standing policy. Interestingly, the renaming of Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, to Mount McKinley by Trump's executive order has not yet been reflected on Google Maps, where Denali remains the official designation





