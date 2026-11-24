This is part of a forthcoming update that adds new high-visibility options.

. This should make the maps easier to see under certain real-world lighting conditions, due to updated color palettes in both the light and dark modes.

For instance, the dark mode looks darker than ever before. It features blacker backgrounds and a purple navigation route. Bodies of water and green spaces are both darker, making them easier to identify at a glance. The updated light mode also features some noticeable changes.

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Green spaces are darker and a bit more muted. Off-white and beige sections have changed to different shades of gray, while the blue location indicator has turned purple. The end result is a slightly more subdued look. We've managed to unlock a new setting hidden in the latest version of Google Maps, and it gives navigation a completely different color scheme.

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Here's what we found🧵Beyond new color palettes, the navigation experience looks unchanged. It still offers turn-by-turn direction indicators and the bottom information panel remains the same across the two new styles.managed to enable them via the latest Google Maps version, which lets users swap between the standard old-school palette and these new high-visibility options. We don't know when the update will go live.

Engadget has reached out to Google to ask about a timeframe and will update this post when we hear back.