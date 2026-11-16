Google Maps can now create trip itineraries for you

Google Maps can now find appointments for you, too.

The AI-powered Ask Maps feature can suggest stops for your next trip, while providing real-time details about each location.is a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more.

Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.that allows the app to create custom itineraries for you and provide real-time details about each stop. The update, which is rolling outAs an example, Google says you can use Ask Maps to plan a day trip for holiday shopping, or have it create a schedule for a three-day road trip with stops for coastal hikes and oceanfront dining.

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From there, Ask Maps will generate a day-by-day schedule with a list of stops, while also showing your route and numbered pins for each location on the map. You can share the itinerary with friends or family members, as well as export it to Google Docs on desktop. You can ask Maps to show your trip schedule before you leave, or select the “itinerary” badge in your chat history.

Along with directions, Google Maps will display real-time information about traffic, a location’s hours, and more. You can also view “know before you go” details about parking, car charging, weather conditions, potential delays, and tolls during your trip.

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In addition to trip planning, you can now use Ask Maps to find specific beauty, pet care, auto, and home repair appointments, and have it call the locations for you. You can also use Ask Maps to find saved places on your list by asking something like, “Which spots on saved in my lists have availability for five people in the next 30 minutes?

” Google is expanding Ask Maps to over 30 countries in Europe, including Spain, Germany, and the UK. Trip-planning and saved list search is rolling out to the more than 200 countries where Ask Maps is available, while “know before you go” tips and appointment-finding are launching in the US to start. Jensen Huang might be plotting a return and more of the latest Nvidia drama. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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