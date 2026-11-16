Google Maps Expands Ask Maps to 30 Countries With AI Itineraries and Booking

Google Maps expands its AI-driven Ask Maps tool to 30 new countries, introducing new itinerary planning and direct booking features for the holiday season.

Google Maps has officially expanded its AI-powered Ask Maps feature to thirty new countries, including major European markets like Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom. This strategic rollout coincides with the peak holiday travel season, aiming to alleviate the logistical chaos associated with increased movement and local exploration. Users in these newly supported regions can now access advanced planning tools that transform the application from a simple navigation aid into a comprehensive travel companion.

The most significant addition is the ability to build complex Itineraries that break multi-stop journeys into organized schedules with numbered pins on the map. Travelers can plan everything from all-day shopping trips to multi-day getaways with precision, as the system automatically gathers details about each location along the route. Once an itinerary is constructed, individuals can share it directly with others or export the plan to Google Docs on the desktop version of the application.

Also read Google Calendar Adds Focus Time and Tasks to Boost Productivity

Even if an Itinerary is already created, users can simply ask to add another location and tap the screen to include it as a new stop. The feature provides dynamic updates on store hours, live traffic conditions, and even how busy a place is likely to be. This real-time adaptability ensures that plans remain viable despite changing conditions, which is particularly useful during the unpredictable holiday period when crowds and weather can shift rapidly.

While the global expansion brings core itinerary tools to millions, certain advanced features like appointment booking and Know Before You Go route tips remain exclusive to the U.S. market for now. These tips include real-time weather conditions, toll information, and parking suggestions, with additional locations expected to gain access in the near future. Google is using a phased approach to ensure that transactional features are fully optimized in domestic markets before expanding them internationally.

Advertisement

Google is also integrating agentic capabilities that allow Ask Maps to contact local businesses and schedule appointments directly on behalf of the user. This new functionality extends to services such as pet care, home repair, and beauty treatments, where the system can display open availability and confirm bookings for specific times. Users might simply ask to find a 5 p.m. auto appointment, and the map will present a list of locations where they can view options and finalize the reservation.

For those hosting friends and family during the festive season, Ask Maps can scour saved places from personal Google Maps lists to find available spots for gatherings. By asking which saved locations have availability for a specific group size within a set timeframe, users receive curated recommendations for venues like brunch spots. This feature simplifies the process of entertaining guests by combining location data with real-time reservation status, reducing the friction of coordinating social events.

The updated Ask Maps system is designed to remember past conversations, enabling more personalized and context-aware interactions over time. Users can reference previous queries to get tailored recommendations, such as asking for a nail salon recommendation based on locations visited in the past. This memory function allows for a more conversational experience where the AI understands user preferences and historical data to refine its suggestions.

Follow-up questions are fully supported, allowing users to drill down into specific details after receiving initial results. For instance, after reviewing a list of restaurants, a user can ask which location is typically less crowded to ensure a more comfortable dining experience. This iterative approach to querying helps users refine their plans dynamically, whether they are adjusting for live traffic conditions or seeking alternative delivery options if they decide to stay indoors.

Advertisement

The release of these features underscores Google's commitment to transforming Maps into a comprehensive lifestyle companion. By integrating AI-driven planning, booking, and memory capabilities, Google Maps aims to reduce the stress associated with holiday travel and local exploration. As the feature set continues to evolve, users can expect further refinements and broader availability, making the planning process increasingly intuitive and efficient across all supported platforms.