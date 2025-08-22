Google, Kairos Power & TVA Partner to Supply 50 Megawatts of Nuclear Power to Data Centers

Google, Kairos Power, and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announce a historic partnership to generate 50 megawatts of nuclear power for Google data centers. This agreement signifies a significant step towards meeting rising energy demands and advancing the role of advanced nuclear technology in the US.

Google, Kairos Power, and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) have forged a groundbreaking partnership to supply 50 megawatts of nuclear power to data centers in Tennessee and Alabama. This agreement, hailed as a major step towards meeting the growing energy demand s of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, will see Kairos's Hermes 2 Plant in Oak Ridge provide clean energy to TVA's grid, ultimately powering Google's facilities.

This marks a first not just for TV, which becomes the inaugural utility to purchase power from a GEN IV reactor, but also for Kairos, whose deployment of Hermes 2 is the initial installment of a larger pact with Google to deliver 500 megawatts by 2035. Kairos intends to progressively increase Hermes 2's output from its current capacity of 28 megawatts to 50 megawatts by 2030.This partnership coincides with a surge in energy demands driven by the proliferation of AI. Google itself acknowledged this trend, having signed a deal with Kairos in October to purchase nuclear power from multiple small modular reactors, strategically located to supply clean energy to their data centers commencing in 2030. The electricity generated by this innovative reactor is slated to power Google's data centers in Montgomery County, Tennessee, and Jackson County, Alabama. Google underscores the collaborative nature of this initiative, stating, 'With this next step, we are creating a three-party solution where energy customers, utilities, and technology developers work together to advance new technologies that can help meet the world’s growing energy needs with reliable, affordable capacity.' The company further emphasized, 'In this initial phase of the collaboration, we will procure clean energy attributes from the plant through TVA to help power our data centers in the region with locally sourced clean energy, every hour of every day.'This trend of tech giants seeking nuclear power is not unique to Google. Microsoft secured a 20-year power purchase agreement with Constellation last year, potentially revitalizing Three Mile Island's Unit 1 reactor in Pennsylvania. Amazon has also joined the nuclear energy push, announcing three deals in October with Energy Northwest, X-energy, and Dominion Energy. The mounting demand for energy, fueled by data centers, manufacturing, and electrification, is projected to drive a 15.8% increase in U.S. electricity consumption by 2029, according to a GridStrategies report. The International Energy Agency forecasts a 130% surge in data center electricity usage between 2024 and 2030 in the United States. These developments illustrate the growing recognition of nuclear power's potential to meet the burgeoning energy needs of a rapidly evolving technological landscape





FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nuclear Power Data Centers Artificial Intelligence Energy Demand Clean Energy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google, Kairos Power plan advanced nuclear plant for Tennessee Valley Authority grid by 2030It is the first deployment under an agreement that Google and Kairos signed last year to the launch the startup's nuclear technology at a commercial scale.

Read more »

TVA to power Google data centers with advanced nuclear plantThe nation’s largest public utility plans to buy power from an upcoming advanced nuclear plant to help fuel Google data centers in Tennessee and Alabama. The Tennessee Valley Authority, Kairos Power and Google announced Monday that the agreement will deliver up to 50 megawatts to the federal utility’s grid that powers the data centers.

Read more »

Google strikes major nuclear power deal to fuel AI data centers with 50 megawatt capacityTennessee Valley Authority becomes first utility to purchase power from GEN IV reactor through Google and Kairos Power partnership for data centers.

Read more »

Google inks historic US deal to buy Gen IV nuclear power for data centersGoogle inks first-ever U.S. utility deal for a Gen IV nuclear plant, as AI-driven energy needs revive interest in small modular reactors.

Read more »

Google Maps will strip down part of its social featuresGoogle doesn’t want people to stay connected on Google Maps.

Read more »

N.J. power outages: Thousands lose power due to thunderstorms fueled by soaring heatNew Jersey homes and businesses are without power. See latest updates from JCP&L, PSE&G, Atlantic City Electric and Rockland utilities.

Read more »