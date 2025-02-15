Google Gives Gemini Advanced Memory Capabilities, Outpacing ChatGPT

Google has significantly advanced Gemini's memory capabilities, allowing it to recall past conversations on related topics and provide more contextually relevant responses. This feature, currently available to Gemini Advanced subscribers, surpasses ChatGPT's memory capabilities and gives users greater control over their data.

As advanced AI programs like ChatGPT and Gemini become more sophisticated, the desire to utilize them as comprehensive virtual assistant s intensifies. To achieve this, these AIs require access to our information across various applications and the ability to retain details about us. This necessitates a growing level of trust in companies like OpenAI and Google with our increasingly personal data.

OpenAI spearheaded the integration of memory features into ChatGPT with Custom Instructions, a feature I've personally utilized since its inception. Approximately a year ago, OpenAI further enhanced ChatGPT by adding a Memory feature, enabling it to recall user-specific information from past conversations beyond the scope of Custom Instructions. All these processes occur with the user's informed consent, and memories can be deleted at any time. Crucially, if you configure your ChatGPT privacy settings appropriately, your data won't be used for AI training.Gemini, Google's counterpart to ChatGPT, took a slightly longer route to implement comparable memory functionalities. Google initially rolled out basic memory features in November, but these are currently accessible only to Gemini Advanced subscribers. ChatGPT's Memory features are also exclusive to paying ChatGPT users. However, Google has recently made a notable advancement in Gemini's memory capabilities that surpasses OpenAI's offering. Users can now instruct Gemini to retrieve information from previous chats on related topics, proving particularly useful for resuming conversations on a specific subject.'Starting today, Gemini can now recall your past chats to provide more helpful responses,' Google announced in a blog post on Thursday. 'Whether you're asking a question about something you've already discussed, or asking Gemini to summarize a previous conversation, Gemini now uses information from relevant chats to craft a response.' While I utilize Custom Instructions in ChatGPT and periodically update them, I refrain from employing the memory feature. I haven't fully embraced the idea of entrusting an AI with remembering information about me, although I acknowledge that I haven't shared any excessively personal data with the AI to begin with. However, Google's enhancement for Gemini piques my interest. The ability for ChatGPT to recall past conversations on similar topics would undeniably be beneficial, as it would prevent repetitive exchanges, which can occasionally occur. It's worth noting that ChatGPT Search recently underwent a significant UI overhaul, enabling users to search for previous chats, making it somewhat easier to locate past conversations. However, this requires manual effort. Additionally, ChatGPT supports folders, allowing me to categorize similar chats within the same folder to streamline my interactions with the AI. Google's approach seems superior. I envision instructing the AI to examine past conversations and identify relevant information. This isn't necessarily identical to the memory feature; it simply involves granting the AI access to my chat data already stored in my account with a specific twist. I would have the ability to control which data the AI accesses. According to Google, this is precisely the case with Gemini: you retain control over the information stored. You can effortlessly review, delete, or determine the duration for which your chat history is retained. You also have the option to disable Gemini Apps Activity altogether by visiting My Activity. Gemini may indicate when it utilizes your past chats in sources and related content.The new memory feature is gradually being rolled out in English and requires a Gemini Advanced subscription through the Google One AI Premium Plan. This subscription also grants access to Google Cloud storage, making it a more compelling offer compared to ChatGPT Plus. Google Workspace Business and Enterprise subscribers will also receive the feature in the coming weeks





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Gemini Chatgpt Memory Google Openai Privacy Data Control Virtual Assistant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Perplexity one-ups Gemini and ChatGPT with a fantastic AI freebieUnlike a regular AI chatbot query, Perplexity Deep Research scans the web, reasons through relevant search results, and writes a comprehensive report.

Read more »

Google Unveils Enhanced Gemini 2.0 AI Models with Mobile App IntegrationGoogle announced significant upgrades to its Gemini 2.0 AI models, featuring improved coding capabilities, complex prompt handling, and enhanced world knowledge reasoning. These advancements are accessible through both a mobile app and a web dashboard. Notably, the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model, currently ranked first on the Chatbot Arena LLM Leaderboard, allows users to interact with data from Google Search, YouTube, and Maps, offering more comprehensive and contextually relevant responses. Meanwhile, the Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental model, available to Gemini Advanced subscribers, excels at complex tasks like math problem-solving and coding.

Read more »

Gemini Advanced Gets Long-Term Memory: A Leap Forward in AI ChatbotsGoogle's AI chatbot, Gemini Advanced, has been upgraded with a groundbreaking long-term memory feature. This allows Gemini to recall past conversations, improving its ability to provide accurate answers and complete tasks efficiently. This advancement addresses previous limitations of AI chatbots and opens up exciting possibilities for user interaction.

Read more »

Pixel 8a Bundles AI Perks, Google One, and Fitbit PremiumGoogle bundles the Pixel 8a with three months of Google One 100GB storage, three months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of Google One AI premium plan, including access to Gemini Advanced.

Read more »

OpenAI Unleashes ChatGPT Search to the World, Challenging Google's ReignOpenAI has removed all barriers to its ChatGPT search engine, making it accessible to everyone globally. This move signifies a potential disruption to Google's long-held dominance in the search market.

Read more »

Google signs deal with AP to deliver up-to-date news through its Gemini AI chatbotGoogle says its artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini will now deliver up-to-date news from The Associated Press in the tech giant’s first such deal with a news publisher.

Read more »