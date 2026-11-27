Google confirms AI assistant Gemini retrieves private emails and Drive files for human review, raising significant privacy concerns for users connected to the service.

Google has formally confirmed that its generative AI assistant, Gemini, allows human reviewers to access private user data retrieved from connected Gmail and Google Drive accounts. This admission validates concerns raised by security researchers after testing revealed the AI automatically pulled sensitive billing and email information during conversations. The disclosure comes alongside a significant policy update extending the retention period for private conversations from 72 hours to approximately two months when history settings are disabled.

The controversy stems from findings published on GitHub by an independent researcher operating under the handle thisisme6598. The researcher tested the system using a personal Google Account with connected applications enabled and discovered that Gemini retrieved information from emails or files without explicit user requests. In specific tests, the assistant returned entire emails, including headers, when answering questions about internet service bills, exposing payment amounts and account details.

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Google acknowledged that information retrieved into a Gemini conversation becomes eligible for human review under certain circumstances. The company emphasized that these connections are off by default for all users. However, for those who opt in, trained human reviewers, including third-party service providers, may review a subset of information processed through Gemini's connected apps to ensure service quality and safety.

The most startling update involves data retention policies. On November 16, 2026, Google announced changes to its Gemini privacy controls. Under the previous policy, conversations were retained for up to 72 hours when the Keep Activity feature was turned off. Under the new policy, Google will retain conversations for approximately two months even when History is disabled. These changes are being rolled out globally over several weeks, significantly increasing the window during which private data is accessible to external parties.

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Google maintains that these practices are standard for users who voluntarily connect their apps to the assistant. The company stated that retrieved files remain visible only to the authenticated account holder and are not exposed publicly. A Google spokesperson told CyberGuy that Gmail and Google Drive core privacy protections remain unchanged, and private emails are not reviewed by humans simply by using Gmail, Drive, or built-in Workspace features.

However, the scope of data exposure extends beyond simple viewing. Google confirmed that relevant information processed during Gemini conversations may be used for model improvement, depending on account settings. The company explicitly warns against connecting apps containing confidential information that users would be uncomfortable having a reviewer see. This confirms that data is not just stored but actively analyzed by external parties to train generative AI models when users have activity saving enabled.

The dispute also highlights a shift in Google's public privacy commitments. In October 2023, Google stated that content from Gmail, Docs, and Drive accessed through Bard's Workspace extensions would not be seen by human reviewers. On October 16, 2026, Google updated that blog post to explain that newer connected features allow users to connect Workspace information to other Google services. This update notes that a subset of information may be used to train generative AI models and may undergo human review in limited circumstances.

Critics argue this represents a reversal of earlier privacy guarantees. The researcher contends that the change signifies a broadening of Google's access to private data. Google, however, argues that the original statement concerned Bard's Workspace extensions, while the updated disclosure addresses newer connected features. The company has not directly addressed whether existing customers were notified about the updated disclosures or asked to provide additional consent for these changes.

The implications for user privacy are profound. Google's Gemini Apps Privacy Hub explains that conversations reviewed by service providers may be retained for up to three years, even after someone deletes the corresponding activity from their Google Account. Disconnecting an app does not automatically delete information from earlier Gemini conversations. Users must manually delete conversations containing sensitive information to prevent their data from remaining subject to Google's retention policies.

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Cybersecurity experts warn that these internal privacy risks are compounded by external threats. Leah Siskind, an AI Research Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, has analyzed Google's warning about hackers using AI to automate cyberattacks against companies. Siskind warns that super advanced AI models now have the dangerous ability to detect vulnerabilities in software systems, escalating the risk of data breaches.

Users are advised to review their connected app settings immediately. To protect privacy, individuals can disconnect Gmail and Drive from Gemini by navigating to the connected-app settings, clicking More options, and selecting Disconnect. Additionally, turning off Gemini History stops future chats from being used to train generative AI models, though security reviews may still occur depending on the latest privacy update status.

The incident underscores the growing tension between AI convenience and digital privacy. As users increasingly integrate powerful AI tools into their daily workflows, the transparency of how that data is handled becomes critical. The debate over whether automated systems should have access to private communications will likely intensify as these technologies become more ubiquitous in corporate and personal environments.

Kurt Knutsson, an award-winning tech journalist, notes that while having an AI assistant search private emails sounds appealing, most people do not expect information to become part of a conversation reviewed by humans. He suggests leaving Gmail and Drive disconnected unless there is a specific reason to use those features. Users are encouraged to weigh the benefits of automation against the risks of data exposure to human reviewers and potential AI training processes.